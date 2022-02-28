ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans are Convinced Camila Cabello's New Song "Bam Bam" is About Ex Shawn Mendes

By Natasha Trindade
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans have been quick to react to Camila Cabello's newest song "Bam Bam," which won't officially release until March 4. After the 24-year-old singer teased the single on TikTok on February 27, followers started to wonder if the song was about her ex Shawn Mendes. And while Cabello has yet to...

Vulture

Camila Cabello Is Winning the Breakup on ‘Bam Bam’

Camila Cabello is past dropping hints about her breakup with Shawn Mendes — her new single “Bam Bam,” and its accompanying music video, is a bona fide breakup bop. “You said you hated the ocean, but you’re surfin’ now,” Cabello opens the song. You know who’s surfin’ now? And she follows it up with an even hotter burn: “I said I’d love you for life, but I just sold our house.” But as fun as that shade is, “Bam Bam” is really about Cabello bouncing back. The video is an age-old concept: Newly single girl picks herself up, goes out with her friends, pours wine on herself, sings in the rain, ends the night throwing a dance party in a laundromat. (Okay, maybe not quite.) “I was barely standin’, but now I’m dancin’,” she sings over a jaunty Latin-pop track with a bit of help from old friend Ed Sheeran, reteaming after 2019’s “South of the Border.” “Señorita” who?
NFL
