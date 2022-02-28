ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

One Nutty Gene: Peanut Oral Immunotherapy Outcomes Affected by HLA Allele

By Lei Lei Wu
 5 days ago

PHOENIX -- An immune system gene variant may affect outcomes with oral immunotherapy treatments (OITs) for peanut allergies, an analysis of three different clinical trials showed. In the IMPACT study, toddlers ages 12 to <48 months who carried the HLA-DQA1*01:02 allele were more likely to become desensitized to peanuts...

Probing How DNA Folding Might Affect Gene Activity

Russian researchers from Skoltech, the Institute of Molecular Genetics of NRC Kurchatov Institute, Lomonosov Moscow State University, and elsewhere have clarified the mechanism behind the activation of genes in drosophila fly sex cells transitioning between two early stages in spermatozoid development. A similar mechanism makes the cells in our body...
CYP2B6 allelic variants and non-genetic factors influence CYP2B6 enzyme function

Human CYP2B6 enzyme although constitutes relatively low proportion (1""4%) of hepatic cytochrome P450 content, it is the major catalyst of metabolism of several clinically important drugs (efavirenz, cyclophosphamide, bupropion, methadone). High interindividual variability in CYP2B6 function, contributing to impaired drug-response and/or adverse reactions, is partly elucidated by genetic polymorphisms, whereas non-genetic factors can significantly modify the CYP2B6 phenotype. The influence of genetic and phenoconverting non-genetic factors on CYP2B6-selective activity and CYP2B6 expression was investigated in liver tissues from Caucasian subjects (N"‰="‰119). Strong association was observed between hepatic S-mephenytoin N-demethylase activity and CYP2B6 mRNA expression (P"‰<"‰0.0001). In less than one third of the tissue donors, the CYP2B6 phenotype characterized by S-mephenytoin N-demethylase activity and/or CYP2B6 expression was concordant with CYP2B6 genotype, whereas in more than 35% of the subjects, an altered CYP2B6 phenotype was attributed to phenoconverting non-genetic factors (to CYP2B6-specific inhibitors and inducers, non-specific amoxicillin"‰+"‰clavulanic acid treatment and chronic alcohol consumption, but not to the gender). Furthermore, CYP2B6 genotype""phenotype mismatch still existed in one third of tissue donors. In conclusion, identifying potential sources of CYP2B6 variability and considering both genetic variations and non-genetic factors is a pressing requirement for appropriate elucidation of CYP2B6 genotype""phenotype mismatch.
Researchers find that blood pressure medications impact brain function

Published in Science, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found that blood pressure medications have an unanticipated effect on the brain. The research team discovered that drugs used to treat blood pressure unexpectedly increase the effect of opioids that the brain naturally produces. This can fine-tune the function of a specific brain circuit and counteract the addictive properties of opiates like fentanyl, which are used to treat pain.
Feeling deprived of affection was associated with important mental health outcomes during lockdown, study finds

Receiving less affection than usual during lockdown may have exacerbated loneliness and depression among US citizens, according to findings published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships. Compared to men, women who felt deprived of affection were especially likely to experience depressive symptoms. Therapists and mental health scholars have...
New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
AI-designed protein awakens silenced genes, one by one

By combining CRISPR technology with a protein designed with artificial intelligence, it is possible to awaken individual dormant genes by disabling the chemical "off switches" that silence them. Researchers from the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle describe this finding in the journal Cell Reports. The approach will...
