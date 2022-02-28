Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF declares monthly distribution of $0.1263

GOVT is a treasuries ETF that tracks the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond Index. The iShares Core U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange traded fund offering an investor exposure to an index composed exclusively of U.S. Treasury bonds, namely the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond Index. The securities composing the index are fixed rate only and they exclude STRIPS, inflation-linked bonds, floating rate notes and any government agency debt. Eligible securities have a maturity ranging from one year to thirty years. The composition of the index is rebalanced at each month end. The fund currently has a weighted average maturity of 8.26 years and a duration of 6.77 years. There are 120 securities composing GOVT with a current 30-day SEC yield of 1.66%. The fund is on the large size with a $16 billion AUM.
