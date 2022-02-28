ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Travel Adventures Of An Intrepid Spiritual Seeker

By Community Marketing
 5 days ago

Ralph White came to America in the early 1970s while the Vietnam War was still raging. On...

CBS Chicago

The Chicago Travel And Adventure Show Returns To The Donald E. Stevens Convention Center

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you’ve been cooped up at home because of the pandemic and you don’t know where to take your next vacation. The Chicago Travel and Adventure Show can help. The annual event gives vacation-goers an opportunity to talk to representatives and experts from across the globe, meet travel personalities, get travel tips along with help to plan your next trip. The show is in Rosemont at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
Fresno Bee

The Best Outdoors-Focused Hotels and Hostels for Adventurous Travelers

As soon as we hopped on our bikes for a ride at the base of Oregon’s Mt. Bachelor last June, storm clouds moved overhead and rain began to fall between the trees. The area’s coveted loam turned to mush. Had we been staying in our camper van without a heater or shower, I would’ve been less enthused about getting drenched and caked in mud. But my husband and I were in luck. For this trip, we looked for outdoor-focused hotels and booked a stay at the Campfire Hotel, an outdoorsy motor lodge in Bend, OR. That meant we could warm up and clean up after our ride. We zipped through the trail’s berms, turns, and bumps as silt and mud splashed all over us, knowing that a hot shower awaited when we returned.
BEND, OR
Washington Post

Will Smith’s travel show finds an everyday lesson in extreme adventures

In the sixth episode of Will Smith’s streaming show, “Welcome to Earth,” the action star is afraid. Alongside his guide, polar explorer Dwayne Fields, the Oscar nominee rappels down a cavernous ice hole in the Icelandic wilderness. As the pair descend down the frozen walls, they are suspended over total darkness. “Now, dangling over a bottomless pit isn’t exactly my bag but, man, scary as it is, it’s liberating,” Smith says in a voice-over.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Herald

Chicago Travel and Adventure show continues Sunday in Rosemont

From St. Charles to Indonesia, visitors to the Chicago Travel and Adventure show had the opportunity to discover more than 250 destinations Saturday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. Booths offering vacation options, meet-and-greets with travel celebrities, and educational seminars were among the offerings at the two-day...
ROSEMONT, IL
NY1

Kids Week is back at the Intrepid Museum

NEW YORK — All systems are go for 7-year-old Rex Salomon and family. “I got to go in there and I turned everything on,” Salomon said after testing out a space capsule with his mother. Kids and parents alike visiting the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum Saturday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
makeuseof.com

8 Smart Tech Gadgets for the Adventurous Traveler

The best travel experiences often happen off the conventional grid. It's easy to disconnect from technology and social media when you're in a remote location surrounded by natural beauty, where the only notification that will distract you is the sunset. Still, being in the wild isn't exactly necessary to disconnect...
ELECTRONICS
The Guardian

The big picture: a butterfly effect on the streets of New York

In his long life as a photographer, Saul Leiter was “discovered” several times, but only lastingly in 2006, when he was 82, and a small book of his photographs, mostly taken in the 1950s and called Early Color, was published. He later confided to an interviewer some of the likely reasons for his previous anonymity: “In order to build a career and to be successful, one has to be determined,” he suggested. “One has to be ambitious. I much prefer to drink coffee, listen to music and to paint when I feel like it.”
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Five Keys to Working in the Adventure Travel Industry With G Adventures, Frontiers North, and Oryx Photo Tours

Wanted: Photographers to shoot in exotic, sometimes inaccessible locales. Needed: Photographer to set up shop and work with clients among the icebergs and penguins of Antarctica, the bears and icy tundra of Hudson Bay, the apex predators on the wide-open veldts of the Serengeti or Maasai Mara. If this sounds like something you yearn for, how does the position of photography guide sound?
TRAVEL
CBS Boston

To Do List: Mass Beer Week, Boston Travel And Adventure Show, Food Market In Hudson

BOSTON (CBS) — This weekend, you can enjoy beer from all across Massachusetts, learn more about traveling, and eat food from local vendors at a market in Hudson. It’s all a part of our To Do List. MASS BEER WEEK Mass Beer Week is back from March 5 through March 12, during which you can help celebrate over 200 breweries the Bay State has to offer. Events throughout the week include trivia, food pairings, panel discussions, festivals, and more. https://massbrewersguild.org/massbeerweek When: March 5-12 Where: Various locations Cost: N/A BOSTON TRAVEL & ADVENTURE SHOW It’s a way to learn some tips and tricks to help you plan your dream...
BOSTON, MA
Fstoppers

French Astronaut Cries ' Earth Must Be Warned! ' Before Attempting Suicide

Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
ASTRONOMY
CBS Denver

University Of Colorado Study Reveals People Exposed To Outdoors During First Year Of COVID Pandemic Suffered Less Depression

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A new study from the University of Colorado Boulder shows that people who were exposed to more green space during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic had significantly less depression and anxiety than those who didn’t. The study was published in the March 2 journal PLOS One. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) The study also shows that during that time when mental health problems soared in part because of financial woes, supply shortages and nonstop news coverage of the virus, people flocked outdoors. The report shows that one-third spent more time outside than they did pre-COVID. “This research shows how critical...
BOULDER, CO
30Seconds

Are You a Spiritual Seeker? A Pilgrimage to Santiago May Be the Way for You

The Camino de Santiago in Spain, also known as the Way of St. James, is a historical pilgrimage that dates back to the time of Jesus. I walked the Camino in 2015. I felt the call and a spiritual pilgrimage spoke to me on so many levels. The greeting, "Buen Camino," is spoken by all regardless of your native language, which means to have a good journey – we WILL meet again! This bond is felt just by walking this path together, my Camino family, which is the true spirit of a pilgrimage.
RELIGION
Popculture

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving the US

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are headed back to their roots across the pond. According to the Mirror, Ozzy and Sharon are leaving Los Angeles in order to move back to the United Kingdom. During an interview with the publication, Ozzy explained that they were making the move because of the increasing tax rates that they would face if they continue to reside in California.
MUSIC

