Albany, GA

Phoebe facilities see steep COVID decline

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FnnBJ_0eRMsN0Z00
Scott Steiner Special Photo: Phoebe

ALBANY — The threat from the coronavirus is by no means over, but the latest news from health care facilities in the Phoebe Health System are certainly encouraging.

Phoebe’s number of COVID-19 patients represents a 69% decrease since the omicron surge peak of 195 on Jan. 27 and a 32% decrease over the last week.

“Our overall decrease is driven by a substantial reduction in COVID-19 inpatients in Albany that has allowed us to consolidate several COVID units to operate more efficiently as we continue to provide the outstanding COVID care our teams have administered for nearly two years,” Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner said. “Unfortunately, our numbers at Phoebe Sumter and Phoebe Worth have not declined over the last week. We hope that will change in the coming days and the entire southwest Georgia region will see a marked reduction in virus transmission and hospitalizations.”

Nationwide, the omicron surge led to a sharp decline in blood donations, leading the American Red Cross to declare the first-ever national blood crisis last month. Phoebe hosted a successful blood drive last week on its main campus, collecting 105 units.

“We are grateful to everyone who made the effort to participate in our February blood drive,” Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Medical Office Dr. Dianna Grant said. “We encourage those who could not donate to seek an opportunity to give soon to help alleviate the blood shortage.

“Thankfully, Phoebe’s blood supply has not reached a level that would affect our ability to perform surgical procedures as normal. We appreciate our partnership with the Red Cross and all the blood donors whose generosity ensures emergency and surgical patients across the country get the care they need.”

To find an upcoming blood drive, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive. While Phoebe continues to receive adequate blood supply from the Red Cross, it has a secondary contract with another blood supplier to serve as a backup in case supplies dip to concerning levels.

The latest COVID numbers announced by Phoebe include:

♦ Total COVID-19 patients at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 43;

♦ Total COVID-19 patients at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 14;

♦ Total COVID-19 patients at Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 3;

♦ Total inpatients who have recovered: 4,123;

♦ Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 450;

♦ Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Sumter: 122;

♦ Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Worth: 1;

♦ Total vaccines administered: 78,961.

Comments / 0

