Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF declares monthly distribution of $0.0691

VNQ is a widely diversified, real estate investment trust focused ETF managed by Vanguard. The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) is a popular, REIT ETF that has provided diversified exposure to United States REITs for over a decade. Investors looking to access real assets have a variety of investment options. Possibly the most well-known is the traditional route of buying assets and renting them to tenants. However, as many articles on SA cover, this avenue is time intensive, risky, and often limits investors to residential assets or lower level commercial properties. Investors looking to access institutional quality real estate have fewer options.
Comments / 0