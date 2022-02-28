Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF declares monthly distribution of $0.0691

In today's markets, the term "fixed income" has become something of a naughty word. As the Fed begins liftoff on its monetary policy tightening program next month, the yield curve has shifted significantly higher in anticipation, which has been bad news for bond investors. Of course, trends could reverse themselves later this year as recession risk rises, but there's little question that market sentiment remains quite negative for fixed income as it stands today.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO