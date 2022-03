Attack on Titan has dropped the promo for the next episode of the fourth and final season! The anime is speeding towards its grand finale with the next few episodes of the series winding down its run, and fans are now seeing how Mikasa and the other members of the Scouts have been scrambling since Eren Yeager officially unleashed the Rumbling on the rest of the world. As the final episodes continue their run, now it's just a matter of seeing how the rest of humanity deals with the fact that the end of the world is very much staring them right in the face.

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO