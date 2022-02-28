ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

First software update for the Samsung Galaxy S22 brings March 2022 patches and stability improvements

By Skanda Hazarika
xda-developers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung has barely taken the wraps off the Galaxy S22 series, and the first update for the lineup has already started rolling out. The OTA brings in several optimizations and enhancements, but the main change in the new build is the inclusion of March 2022 Android security patches. Screenshot...

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
pocketnow.com

These are all of Samsung's first-party Galaxy S22 cases

The Samsung Galaxy S22, unveiled at Unpacked 2022, packs quite a few interesting features and earns a part of its flagship title with its switch back to a glass panel. But the fragility of glass is apparent to each one of us, so if you will be on the hunt for a case, here is a guide with a little info on every protective case that Samsung has on offer.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Samsung's already got a day-one patch for your new Galaxy S22

The Galaxy S22 series is launching on February 25, but many of those who managed to get their pre-order in on time got theirs a little early. For Samsung, it's likely time to celebrate another successful phone launch, and there's no better way to do so than with a day one update. All three models in the S22 family are getting their first patches already, complete with the February security patch.
CELL PHONES
Wired

Review: Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra

There's nothing groundbreakingly innovative or different about Samsung’s Galaxy S22 smartphones. These new models are filled with iterative upgrades over their respective predecessors—small improvements that further refine this trio as some of the best Android phones you can buy. The range includes the Galaxy S22 ($800), S22+ ($1,000), and S22 Ultra ($1,200), the latter being the model that includes an S Pen stylus, just like Samsung's Galaxy Note phones. (That's not the only reason you might want it, but more on that later.)
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Samsung is bringing the Galaxy S22's 'Object Eraser' to its older flagships

Samsung's "Object Eraser" tool is now available for older Galaxy flagships. The feature was introduced with the Galaxy S21 series last year. In addition to removing objects from an image, the tool can also remove shadows and reflections. Samsung introduced a new feature called Object eraser with its Galaxy S21...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Exynos#Software Update#Smart Phone#Ota#Xda#European#Snapdragon#Settings
Gear Patrol

Samsung's New Galaxy S22 Smartphone Is Backed by Visible's Human-First Approach to Wireless

Samsung's Galaxy S22 is sitting on the cutting edge of smartphone tech, making it not just easier to connect with others, but also to bring your creativity to life. With a 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a combination of three rear cameras (a 50MP wide-angle camera, 10MP telephoto camera and 12MP ultra wide camera) and the ability to create vivid, nearly-noise-free video footage no matter how dark it is outside, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is the perfect companion to whatever you're into. Samsung's revolutionary Galaxy S22 deserves an equally revolutionary network, and Visible is the perfect partner to help you get the most out of your Samsung smartphone. With unlimited data and powered by Verizon's 5G network, opting for Visible's unique approach to wireless means you'll be tapping into a network that's not just reliable where it counts, but is radically transparent, cost-effective and — most importantly — refreshingly human. If you shop with Visible when picking up your Samsung Galaxy S22, Visible will throw in $200 to spend online when you switch. Terms apply.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Samsung is fixing Galaxy S22 throttling in an upcoming update

Apps and games on many of Samsung's best phones are seeing reduced performance because of the Game Optimizing Service. Samsung says it's working to tweak the service and offer users more control over this process. Optimization occurs when phones get hot, so it's not clear how much control users will...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy