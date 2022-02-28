17 UCLA Game Preview & How to Watch

The Match-Up: Villanova (#11 AP Poll, #12 kenpom, #7 NET, 22-7 Overall, 15-4 Big East) faces Butler (#131 kenpom, #125 NET, 13-17 Overall, 6-13 Big East) at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon. Butler has had a difficult season and enters the game tied for ninth with DePaul in the Big East conference standings. In conference, the Bulldogs have proven they can beat good teams at home - with wins over Marquette, Creighton, DePaul, and Georgetown but have only managed to defeat bottom-feeders, Georgetown and DePaul on the road. Out-of-conference, the best win for Butler came at Oklahoma. The four out-of-conference losses came against high quality competition - at home against Michigan State and on neutral courts to Houston, Texas A&M and Purdue.
