17 UCLA Game Preview & How to Watch

Jake Brooks gets the start for UCLA against Baylor. No. 23 UCLA Faces Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas in 2022 Shriner's Children's College Classic. No. 23 UCLA (6-3) hits the road for the first time in 2022 this weekend, heading to Houston for the six-team Shriner's Children's College Classic. The tournament will be played entirely at Minute Maid Park, the home of MLB's Houston Astros. The Bruins will face off against Baylor, Oklahoma, and Texas over the weekend. The tourney field is rounded out by Tennessee and LSU, who the Bruins will not match up with. Every game of the tournament will be streamed, and fans can also follow along with Twitter updates from @UCLABaseball.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO