KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: February 28 - March 6

By Chris Babler
 5 days ago

MESQUITE - WB I-30 at Galloway Ave ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED nightly from 10 pm to 5 am on Wednesday, 3/2 through Sunday, 3/7, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

OAK CLIFF - NB I-35E between Beckley Ave and Marsalis Ave ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED overnight from 9 pm to 6 am on Wednesday, 3/2, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

The northbound I-35E mainlanes between Beckley Avenue and Marsalis Avenue will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. through 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 2 and Thursday, March 3.

NORTH DALLAS/MESQUITE - EB & WB 635 between 75 and I-30 various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 3/6..

MESQUITE - EB & WB I-30 between Gus Thomasson Road and Northwest Drive various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 3/6.

PLANO/FRISCO - EB & WB Sam Rayburn Tollway exit ramp to NB & SB Dallas North Tollway and the NB & SB Dallas North Tollway exit ramps to EB & WB SRT will be closed nightly from 10 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 3/3.  Traffic will be diverted in the area.

MCKINNEY - NB & SB 75 exit ramps to WB Sam Rayburn Tollway and EB SRT exit ramps to NB & WB 75 will be closed nightly from 12 am to 5 am through Monday, 3/7.

NORTH DALLAS - SB Dallas North Tollway exit ramp to WB 635 will be closed nightly from 10 pm to 5 am through Wednesday, 3/2.

RICHARDSON - NB & SB 75 between Spring Valley and Arapaho the left lane will be closed from 9 am to 3:30 pm on Tuesday, 3/1.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Hwy 67 and 8th Street various lanes will be closed daily from 9 am to 3 pm and nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 3/5.

OAK CLIFF - SB I-35E between Ewing Ave and Clarendon Drive the left lane will be closed daily from 5 am to 3 pm through Saturday, 3/5

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Ann Arbor Ave and Hwy 67 various lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 3/5.

RED BIRD - NB & SB Hwy 67 between I-20 and I-35E various lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 3/5.

IRVING - SB Loop 12 Walton Walker between Irving Blvd and Singleton Blvd the two left lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Friday, 3/4.

MESQUITE - EB & WB I-30 will be reduced to one lane between Galloway Ave and Gus Thomasson Road from 8 pm to 5 am on Monday, 2/28 and Tuesday, 3/1.

MESQUITE - WB I-30 exit ramp to NB 635 will be closed nightly from 10 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 3/1 through Thursday, 3/3.

MESQUITE - NB 635 exit ramp to WB I-30 will be closed from 10 pm to 5 am on Thursday, 3/3 and from 10 pm to 8 am on Friday, 3/4 and Saturday, 3/5.

SEAGOVILLE - WB 175 between Malloy Bridge and Kieberg Road the left lane will be closed daily from 7 am to 4:30 pm through Friday, 3/4.

BALCH SPRINGS - WB 635 between Elam Road and Rylie Crest the left lane will be closed overnight from 9 pm to 5 am through Tuesday, 3/1.

ARLINGTON – EB & WB I-30 from Great Southwest Parkway to Ballpark Way will have the left lane closed daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Wednesday, 3/2 for construction activities.

FORT WORTH - EB N. Loop 820 between Saginaw-Main and I-35W ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times along with alternating lanes nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Saturday, 3/5, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - WB N. Loop 820 from Riverside Drive to FM 156 (Blue Mound Road) ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times along with alternating lanes nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Saturday, 3/5, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - NB Chisholm Trail Parkway exit ramp to EB I-20 and the SB CTP exit ramp to WB I-20 will be closed nightly from 10 pm to 5 am through Tuesday, 3/1.

FORT WORTH - NB I-35W between Alliance Blvd. and Eagle Pkwy. ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Wednesday, 3/2, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - NB I-35W exit ramp to WB N. Loop 820 will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Monday, 2/28. Traffic will be redirected to Hwy 377.

FORT WORTH - SB I-35W exit ramp to WB N. Loop 820 will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 3/6, traffic will be diverted to Hwy 377.

FORT WORTH - SB I-35W between Western Center Blvd and N. Loop 820 ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times along with alternating lanes nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 3/13, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - NB I-35W between Keller Hicks Road and Westport Pkwy ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times along with alternating lanes nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 3/13 traffic will be diverted to the service road.

SOUTH TARRANT COUNTY – NB & SB I-35W from Altamesa Boulevard to FM 1187 will have single lane closures nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 3/3 for maintenance activities, various ramps and frontage road lanes will also be closed.

FORT WORTH - WB I-20 between Winscott and Bryant Irvin the two right lanes will be closed overnight from 9 pm to 5 am through Tuesday, 3/1.

FORT WORTH - WB N. Loop 820 from Hwy 26 to Rufe Snow Drive ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Monday, 2/28.

NORTHEAST TARRANT COUNTY – EB & WB 114 from Kirkwood Boulevard to Dove Road will have various lanes closed overnight from 9 pm to 6 am on Monday, 2/28.

FORT WORTH – EB & WB Hwy 170 will have various single lane closures from I-35W to Hwy 377 daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Saturday, 3/5 for construction activities.

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

