343 Industries has unveiled some new details about the second season of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, including a launch date of May 3 2022 and a title: Lone Wolves. In a post on Halo Waypoint, Joseph Staten, Head of Creative on Halo Infinite, explains that Lone Wolves is Season 2’s official theme as well as its title, with “much, but not all,” of the season’s content guided by the idea that “Lone Wolf Spartans are hunters. Trackers. They’re resourceful improvisers, operating deep in enemy territory without resupply or support. They’re fierce, rugged, and prefer to work alone—but they’re still loyal to the Spartan pack.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 HOURS AGO