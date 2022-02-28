ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Rapidly Depleting Medicare Assets Call for Better ACO Participation Incentives, Groups Say

By Analysis
healthleadersmedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Medical Association, the National Association of Accountable Care Organizations (NAACO), and others are urging Congress to better incentivize participation in alternate payment models. — Keeping Medicare financially afloat is behind a new push to better incentivize providers to participate in value-based payment arrangements and alternative payment models...

www.healthleadersmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aco#Senate Committee#Naaco#Value In Health Care Act#H R 4587#Advanced Apm
KYTV

On Your Side: Medicare scammers calling about COVID-19 test kits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new COVID-19 twist to the old Medicare phone scam that could put your medical info into the wrong hands. The latest version of the Medicare phone scam deals with COVID-19 at-home test kits. Here’s how it works. Crooks will call, email, or text you and offer COVID-19 tests in exchange for your Medicare number. Scammers are selling fake and unauthorized at-home COVID-19 test kits to steal your personal or medical information. Don’t take the bait.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CBS News

Nearly all GOP governors call on White House to reverse energy decisions, boost energy production

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatens to upend global energy markets, nearly all of the country's Republican governors are calling on President Biden to boost domestic energy production, in some cases by reversing orders he signed in the opening days of his presidency to combat climate change, and to diversify U.S. sources of energy with measures like restarting work on the Keystone XL Pipeline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
Outsider.com

Social Security Schedule: Here’s When the First March 2022 Checks Arrive

The third round of updated social security checks will be going out this month. These checks have a 5.9% increase added to them. If you get social security checks, you probably know what day you can expect your benefits to arrive. However, if you’re new to benefits, you might be wondering when you can expect them. The social security payment schedule is easy. Benefits go out on Wednesdays. Holidays can sometimes impact the payment schedule. When that happens, the SSA releases an updated schedule. Generally, though, you can expect your payment to arrive on a Wednesday.
BUSINESS
Harvard Health

A call to improve care for people with both Medicare and Medicaid

Some of the sickest and most vulnerable patients in the U.S. qualify for both the Medicare and Medicaid programs. But navigating the complex and confusing rules and regulations of the two programs can be daunting, according to Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health’s Jose Figueroa. In February 10,...
HEALTH SERVICES
Outsider.com

U.S. Labor Secretary Says Domestic Drilling Isn’t Being Considered Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Domestic drilling for oil is not an option right now, according to U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. The defiant statement comes as legislators and constituents from both sides of the aisle begin demanding energy reform. The Democrats want to stop receiving Russian oil, which would lead to a wild spike in domestic prices and would necessitate some sort of corrective action; while Republicans want to increase drilling in order to increase domestic supply. In other words, a refusal to adjust local output will come with political consequences, soon.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy