Chris Licht appointed as new CNN chief to replace Zucker

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Chris Licht, who has been late-night host Stephen Colbert’s top producer since 2016, was appointed the new chairman and CEO of...

abc17news.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse alum Chris Licht officially named new head of CNN Global

It’s official: Syracuse University alumnus Chris Licht has been named the new head of CNN. Variety reports Licht, a longtime television producer who currently serves as Stephen Colbert’s showrunner for “The Late Show,” will be chairman and CEO of CNN Global. Licht will start at the newly renamed cable news organization when Discovery Inc. complete its acquisition of CNN’s parent company, WarnerMedia, likely in April.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Mail

CNN chooses new president: CBS Late Show exec producer Chris Licht will take over the network after Jeff Zucker's dramatic ouster

CNN has reportedly settled on a new president for the network after Jeff Zucker resigned in disgrace for failing to properly disclose a workplace romance. Chris Licht, currently the executive producer of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS, has been tapped to lead CNN, according to the network's media reporter Brian Stelter, who cited three sources.
ECONOMY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse University alum Chris Licht selected as new CNN president

Syracuse University alumnus Chris Licht has been selected as the new president of CNN, according to multiple reports. The New York Times, Variety and CNN report Licht, a longtime television producer who co-created MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and currently serves as executive producer for Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show” on CBS, will succeed Jeff Zucker as the head of CNN. Zucker resigned earlier this month over an undisclosed relationship with another CNN executive during the cable news network’s investigation into former host Chris Cuomo.
SYRACUSE, NY
Fox News

MSNBC anchor loses it over GOP meme celebrating Presidents Day

MSNBC host Joy Reid accused the Republican Party of racism on Monday over a meme the GOP Twitter account shared celebrating Presidents Day. The meme portrayed a collage of Republican presidents with the message, "Happy Presidents' Day to such great US presidents." President Biden was pictured as well with the irreverent caption, "Not you."
POTUS
State
New York State
Washington Post

Donald Trump looks increasingly like a stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation’s sleeve

Floundering in his attempts to wield political power while lacking a political office, Donald Trump looks increasingly like a stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation’s sleeve. His residual power, which he must use or lose, is to influence his party’s selection of candidates for state and federal offices. This is, however, perilous because he has the power of influence only if he is perceived to have it. That perception will dissipate if his interventions in Republican primaries continue to be unimpressive.
POTUS
Marietta Daily Journal

‘Colbert’ producer Chris Licht will be the new president of CNN

Chris Licht, a veteran TV news executive and current showrunner for CBS’ “Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” is expected to be named president of CNN, filling the role of its ousted leader, Jeff Zucker. Two people familiar with the matter confirmed a report in the newsletter Puck...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Jeff Zucker
Person
David Zaslav
Person
Stephen Colbert
AL.com

CBS exec Chris Licht expected to be named new CNN president

CBS executive Chris Licht, who is currently running Stephen Colbert’s late-night show after helping to build two news programs, is expected to become the new president of CNN replacing Jeff Zucker. Licht will be named as soon as next week to the job, according to an executive familiar with...
ENTERTAINMENT
Outsider.com

Tim Allen Denounces Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine as ‘The Definition of Wrong’

Last Man Standing and Home Improvement star Tim Allen has added his name to a long list of celebrities who are speaking out in support of Ukraine. While the entire world is focused on what’s happening in Ukraine right now, several celebrities have decided to speak out in support of the citizens of Ukraine. The latest celebrity to do so is Tim Allen. That’s right folks, the man who is known for playing Mike Baxter on Last Man Standing (2011-2021) and Tim “The Toolman” Taylor on Home Improvement (1991-1999) is lending his voice to those who need it. Allen also voiced Buzz Lightyear for the Toy Story franchise and played Scott Calvin in the Santa Clause franchise.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

As CNN's new boss, Chris Licht faces an uphill battle

Licht was hired as the future CEO of CNN Global after turning around the fortunes of CBS This Morning and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. But as Indiewire's Tony Maglio points out, what Licht actually did with Colbert was stave off viewer erosion. Colbert's viewership is slightly higher than it was in April 2016 when he took over as showrunner. But in that time, Colbert's competitors, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel, have seen their viewership significantly decline. "CNN needs some — or a lot — of that kind of drama," says Maglio. "Licht’s hire is meant to ameliorate the other kind, which was created by the violent exit of his predecessor, Jeff Zucker. Here, the odds are in his favor: One current CBS colleague told IndieWire that Licht is 'a stand-up guy.' In a memo obtained by IndieWire and sent to CNN staff Monday, Licht, described himself as 'a journalist at heart.'....At CNN, Licht inherits a last-place cable news network almost entirely reliant on major breaking news to gain temporary Nielsen ground. The Trump circus benefited CNN as well as <i>The Late Show, an opportunity that President Biden does not provide. He’s fodder for Fox News, while liberal-skewing channels CNN and MSNBC already split the blue-voting demo." ALSO: Can CNN recapture the adventure and innovation of the Ted Turner era?
ENTERTAINMENT
#New Cnn#Cnn#Ap#Cbs#Discovery#Warnermedia
The Independent

CNN to name Chris Licht next president to take over from Jeff Zucker

CNN will appoint Chris Licht as the cable TV network’s new president, according to reports.Mr Licht, executive producer of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, will be officially named as Jeff Zucker’s replacement next week, CNN and other media outlets reported.Mr Zucker was abruptly ousted earlier this month after he was revealed to have been in an undeclared relationship with his second-in-command, Allison Gollust. His firing came as part of an investigation into former primetime anchor Chris Cuomo giving advice to his brother Andrew during the former New York Governor’s sexual harassment scandal.Ms Gollust later resigned from CNN after it...
ENTERTAINMENT
Primetimer

Chris Licht formally named the new head of CNN

Discovery named Licht the chairman and CEO of CNN Global, which is what CNN will be known as when Discovery acquires its parent WarnerMedia. Licht succeeds Jeff Zucker, who was ousted as CNN president earlier this month. Licht, currently, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's executive producer, helped launch MSNBC's Morning Joe and reverse the ratings slide at CBS This Morning. “I have known and admired Chris for more than 15 years and strongly believe he is the best person to lead CNN Global as part of Warner Bros. Discovery,” Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in a statement. “Chris is a dynamic and creative producer, an engaging and thoughtful journalist, and a true news person. Licht said in a memo to CNN staff he plans to do a lot of listening, noting that his wife Jenny worked at CNN for more than a decade. “Together, we will double-down on what’s working well and quickly eliminate what’s not,” he wrote.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Discovery says Licht to succeed Zucker as chief of CNN Global

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Discovery Inc (DISCA.O) said on Monday it has selected veteran television producer Chris Licht as chairman and chief executive of CNN Global when Discovery completes its acquisition of WarnerMedia this spring. Licht who helped create MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and gave "CBS This Morning" a newsier focus,...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Biden urges return to office

WASHINGTON — For the second time in a week, President Biden on Friday urged for an end to remote work, framing the much-delayed return to the office for millions of white-collar workers as necessary for the United States to move beyond the pandemic. “Because of the progress we’ve made...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
The Hollywood Reporter

National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Has Disqualified Any 2022 Entries Funded by the Russian Government

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Thursday released a statement indicating that it will not do business with any Russian entities in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. “Like countless individuals and organizations worldwide, NATAS has been appalled by Russia’s unprecedented and unprovoked attack on the sovereign territory of Ukraine,” read a statement Thursday from chairman Terry O’Reilly, whose group oversees the Daytime Emmys, along with those for sports, news, docs, tech and engineering.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Academy Infighting Mounting Over Categories Controversy (Exclusive)Russia Passes New Censorship Law Over Ukraine WarAAFCA Awards Recognize 'The...
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving the US

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are headed back to their roots across the pond. According to the Mirror, Ozzy and Sharon are leaving Los Angeles in order to move back to the United Kingdom. During an interview with the publication, Ozzy explained that they were making the move because of the increasing tax rates that they would face if they continue to reside in California.
MUSIC
The Week

ABC allegedly threatened to cancel the Oscars unless some awards were cut

Some controversial changes to the 2022 Oscars reportedly came about after ABC threatened to pull the plug on the telecast entirely. That's according to The Hollywood Reporter, which delves into the Oscars' announcement that eight awards won't be presented live this year. That decision has sparked backlash, and the Reporter describes a "civil war" now unfolding on the Academy's board.
ENTERTAINMENT

