ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Police: Man punched St. Paul hotel worker, chased people with machete

By Shaymus McLaughlin
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZm7g_0eRMkclg00
Shaymus McLaughlin

A man armed with a machete terrorized passersby in downtown St. Paul Saturday night.

The incident began around 9:30 p.m., when officers were called to the InterContinental Saint Paul Riverfront hotel at 11 Kellogg Blvd. E, the St. Paul Police Department told Bring Me The News. A man was said to have punched a hotel employee, afterward fleeing the building with a machete.

According to police, the suspect then began "chasing people with the machete" outside the hotel.

Officers searched the area, speaking to several witnesses who said they'd spotted the machete-wielding man.

Police eventually found the suspect near Kellogg and St. Peter, about a block away from the InterContinental. He was arrested.

Police said there were no injuries aside from the hotel employee who'd been punched.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 5

Jesus Fahkin Christ
5d ago

Well better call the social workers to handle that in a non violent way. I'm sure hes just a nice guy having a hard day.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Kellogg, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Wisconsin superintendent strip searched 6 students

A Wisconsin school district's superintendent has been charged, accused of making six high school girls take off their clothes to be searched for vaping devices. Kelly Casper, the Suring Public Schools superintendent, was charged Monday in Oconto County Circuit Court with six counts of false imprisonment in the Jan. 18 incident. Her first court appearance is scheduled for March 23.
SURING, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Machete
Bring Me The News

Man killed in 'domestic stabbing' identified as 52-year-old from Minneapolis

The man killed in what police have described as a "domestic stabbing" has been identified. Jeffrey A. Winfield, of Minneapolis, died as a result of a "sharp force injury" to his stomach, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. Minneapolis police had found the 52-year-old suffering from a life-threatening stab wound Sunday afternoon on the 3000 block of Penn Ave. N.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
59K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy