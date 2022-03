Neil Simpson has claimed Great Britain’s first gold medal of the 2022 Winter Paralympics in the men’s Super-G vision impaired class alongside his guide and brother Andrew Simpson.The pair clocked one minute 08.91 seconds to finish nearly half-a-second clear of the rest of the field, topping the podium at their first ever Paralympic Games. The 19-year-old is the first British male athlete to win a gold on snow.He said the win had not yet sunk in.“This is our first season doing Super-G. Initially when we came down and Andrew said we had gone in to first place, there was a...

