Suspect Arrested In Sunnyvale Amber Alert Child Abduction

 5 days ago

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Luong Tammy Huynh, wanted in the weekend abduction of 2-year-old Jacob Jardine, has been arrested and booked into Santa Clara County jail for kidnapping, child endangerment and vehicle theft.

Sunnyvale Public Safety officers said Huynh was taken into custody at approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday when she returned to her residence on Florence Avenue in San Jose.

Investigators had determined that Huynh was a suspect in the vehicle theft and abduction after viewing additional surveillance video. Just hours after the abduction, a hallway security camera video police had obtained made Huynh a person of interest and subject of a region-wide search.

Jardine was sitting in his family’s SUV when the vehicle was stolen at 3:51 a.m. Sunday while his mother was unloading groceries on the 500 block of North Mathilda Ave.

The abduction triggered a Bay Area wide Amber Alert.

After a day of searching, a Sunnyvale patrol officer serving a search warrant found the boy inside the SUV at 6:11 p.m. in a parking lot about four miles from where he was taken.

Though police say Jacob looked healthy, he was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

“(We’re) super-excited that he was been found,” Jacob’s aunt, Migdalia Torres, told KPIX. “Can’t wait to be able to give him a hug and see him and make sure that he’s OK. It’s been the worst couple of hours ever and it’s just great news to know that he’s been found!”

Rudy Lopez
5d ago

Look if your putting in your groceries place your baby in first thats priority number one, then your groceries after, who cares if your kid is so tired, your better off coming back to a missing car and groceries then a car plus your kid!!

Ant!
5d ago

who grocery shops at 3 in the morning? there's more to this

Gemina Marin
5d ago

great news to hear!!I really pray 🙏that this precious child is placed in a family members care!!For no reason, never leave a child unattended, not for a minute 😳

