Live updates: Space Agency: Mission with Russia “unlikely”

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN — The European Space Agency says the planned launch of a joint mission with Russia to Mars this year is now “very unlikely” due to sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine. Following a meeting of officials from its 22 member states Monday, the agency...

