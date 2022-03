It seems that Disney is considering a new, cheaper, ad-supported version of its streaming service that would be available in the United States. According to The Information, a more affordable version of Disney+ may be on the way. This new option would arrive as a more compelling option that would serve as a trampoline to boost subscriber growth. The report claims that Disney’s streaming service had 118 million subscribers back in November, and it has now reached more than 130 million subscribers. However, these numbers aren’t increasing as fast as Disney would want, so this new tier would help the company to achieve its goal of having 230 to 260 million paid subscribers by 2024.

