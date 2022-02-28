Patriots Mock Draft Roundup: Will Bill Belichick Go Offense Or Defense In First Round?

BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL Combine begins this week, marking the official beginning of draft season for most of the country.

With that in mind — and with a whole lot of draft prospects entering the football news cycle this week — it’s a good time to take a peek around the internet to see what the mock drafters are forecasting for the Patriots.

Coming off a year with three immediate hits in the first half of the draft — Mac Jones, Christian Barmore, and Rhamondre Stevenson — Bill Belichick and crew will be looking to once again add impact players early to help build upon last year’s 10-7 season.

Interestingly, the experts have a lot of different opinions on what the Patriots will be doing with their top overall pick at No. 21 in the first round.

Here’s a look at which players some of the pros envision the Patriots picking.

NFL.com, Daniel Jeremiah :

LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

Jeremiah’s write-up was short and sweet: “Lloyd is long and athletic. He’ll be a tremendous asset in the Patriots’ pass defense.”

Lloyd played four seasons at Utah. He recorded 111 total tackles in 14 games last season, with seven sacks, four interceptions, two touchdowns, six pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

CBS Sports, Ryan Wilson:

WR Drake London, USC

From Wilson: “At 6-foot-5, London was a high-point-catch machine before his ’21 season ended prematurely due to an ankle injury. He has all the tools to eventually be WR1, and in New England he’d be a welcome addition to a Pats offense that appears to have found its next franchise QB in Mac Jones.”

London caught 88 passes for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games for USC last season. He suffered a fractured ankle at the end of October.

CBS Sports, Tom Fornelli :

EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan

From Fornelli: “Given New England’s track record drafting receivers, it’d probably be better served to sign one in free agency and add an edge rusher to the fold with this pick. Ojabo is not a finished product, but there’s a lot to dream on here, and he could flourish in the New England defense.”

Ojabo only played 14 games at Michigan, totaling 36 total tackles but recording 11 sacks last season.

ESPN, Todd McShay :

CB Kyler Gordon, Washington

From McShay: “The back seven could lose several starters to free agency, including cornerback J.C. Jackson, safety Devin McCourty and linebacker Dont’a Hightower. It could also use an influx of speed in that area, of which Gordon has a ton. His versatility and ability to jump routes would also be welcome on one of the league’s top defenses — and he’d make the potential loss of Jackson a little easier to handle.”

Gordon intercepted two passes and recorded seven total pass defeneses last season, with 45 total tackles and a forced fumble.

McShay also noted that the Patriots could look at linebacker and safety, and perhaps receivers. At receiver, McShay mentioned Ohio State’s Chris Olave and Alabama’s Jameson Williams by name.

Sports Illustrated, Zack Patraw :

CB Kaiir Elam, Florida

From the NFL Draft Bible: “He is confident to stay square and sit on routes. Shows great spatial awareness and eye discipline in press bail, staying ahead of the receiver while looking at the passer. Elam possesses very good ball skills, locating it in the air and high pointing the ball.”

Elam had five interceptions and 20 pass defenses in 30 games over three seasons at Florida.

Pro Football Focus,Steve Palazzolo :

WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

From Palazzolo: “The Patriots go back to receiver in the first round, but this time they select a smooth route runner in Olave. He gets open, has sure hands and features a second gear that makes him effective across all levels of the field.”