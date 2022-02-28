Hampton Sheriff’s Office to U.S. soldiers: We want you!

Hampton Sheriff Karen Bowden is photographed outside of the Hampton Community Corrections Center in 2021. Kaitlin McKeown/Daily Press/TNS

Eligible soldiers transitioning to employment after military service will now be guaranteed a job interview with the Hampton Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Karen Bowden and U. S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Erik Peterson signed an agreement last week to make the sheriff’s office part of the Partnership for Youth Success Program, which guarantees job interviews — but not employment — to soldiers. The program matches service members with job opportunities that correspond with the role they had while serving.

Hampton is the latest agency from Hampton Roads to join the program, which also partners with the Newport News Sheriff’s Office and Virginia Beach Police Department.

The program started in 2000 as an enlistment incentive and later expanded to include Army Reserves soldiers.

The program also partners with companies such as 84 Lumber, Walgreens, Amazon and Dominion Energy.

