ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Hampton Sheriff’s Office to U.S. soldiers: We want you!

By Jessica Nolte, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r3ogQ_0eRMgovs00
Hampton Sheriff Karen Bowden is photographed outside of the Hampton Community Corrections Center in 2021. Kaitlin McKeown/Daily Press/TNS

Eligible soldiers transitioning to employment after military service will now be guaranteed a job interview with the Hampton Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Karen Bowden and U. S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Erik Peterson signed an agreement last week to make the sheriff’s office part of the Partnership for Youth Success Program, which guarantees job interviews — but not employment — to soldiers. The program matches service members with job opportunities that correspond with the role they had while serving.

Hampton is the latest agency from Hampton Roads to join the program, which also partners with the Newport News Sheriff’s Office and Virginia Beach Police Department.

The program started in 2000 as an enlistment incentive and later expanded to include Army Reserves soldiers.

The program also partners with companies such as 84 Lumber, Walgreens, Amazon and Dominion Energy.

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Press

Ex-U.S. Postal Service mail carrier helped carry out killing of workplace rival’s husband, jury rules

A former U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting of another carrier’s husband — a killing that stemmed from a long-running feud between two female postal workers. After a three-day trial last week, a jury in Newport News Circuit Court deliberated for less than an hour before finding Tashara Mone Jackson, 31, guilty in the April 2021 slaying of ...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Daily Press

100 years of aircraft carriers: US Senate resolution honors the ‘cornerstone’ of the Navy

Aircraft carriers got a shout-out in the Senate on Thursday, as Virginia’s Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner introduced a resolution to mark the centennial of those Navy mainstays. It “acknowledges that, in a time of great power competition that the world has not seen for over 30 years, aircraft carriers will continue to be an absolutely vital strategic platform ... to ensure security and ...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Daily Press

Virginia budget plans cut requested funding for independent living supports, advocates say

After 40 years, the ARC of Augusta had to close its day support program last week — a place where people could break the isolation a developmental disability often imposes, spend time with friends and work to refine skills needed to live independently. Most important, have the kind of support that lets people with disabilities keep living in the community ― not in a nursing home or other ...
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Press

Newport News shipyard ends mask mandate

Newport News Shipbuilding is no longer requiring people to wear masks when on its property. The move comes in response to the latest Centers for Disease Control guidance, the shipyard said in a memo to employees. However, it said the Navy still requires masks be worn on all commissioned ships — currently, USS George Washington and USS John C. Stennis are in the shipyard for overhaul work. “We ...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Community, VA
City
Newport News, VA
Hampton, VA
Government
City
Hampton, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Newport News, VA
Government
Daily Press

Norfolk-based destroyer USS Forrest Sherman drills with Italian carrier in Mediterranean

The Norfolk based destroyer USS Forrest Sherman, recently deployed to the Mediterranean as part of the Navy’s stepped-up presence there, has been exercising with the Italian navy’s anti-submarine warfare carrier Giuseppe Garibaldi. The American destroyer’s assistant navigator these days is Italian Lt. j.g. Gianmatteo Francavilla, who is on a one-year exchange program with the U.S. Navy. ...
NORFOLK, VA
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
3K+
Followers
783
Post
717K+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy