ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins reportedly planned to pursue Sean Payton, Tom Brady this offseason

By David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 5 days ago

When the Miami Dolphins made the surprising move on Jan. 10 to fire former coach Brian Flores, many believed it had to mean there was a big-name coaching pursuit owner Steve Ross and the Dolphins were prepared to make.

According to a Monday morning report, there was one — just not who everyone thought in Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

The Dolphins once planned to pursue former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, according to Pro Football Talk , which also reported on Monday morning that Miami wanted to pair Payton with quarterback Tom Brady. Both Payton and Brady announced retirements this offseason.

The Dolphins declined to comment on the report.

The report said Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL that names the Dolphins scrapped the plan, but Payton announced his retirement roughly a week before Flores’ lawyers filed the suit. The Dolphins, at that point in time, were also preparing for a second round of interviews with eventual head coach Mike McDaniel and fellow finalist Kellen Moore, who remains the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive coordinator.

If the Dolphins were to pursue Payton while he was still under contract with the Saints before his retirement, the Dolphins first would have had to reach an agreement with the Saints for potential compensation for hiring Payton, per NFL rules. If an agreement were reached, the Dolphins then could work out an agreement directly with Payton.

The report also links Brady to a potential ownership stake in the future.

Leading the Saints since 2006, Payton accumulated a 161-97 record, including playoffs. He won a Super Bowl in 2009.

Ross, a Michigan alum and donor, shut down the idea of the Dolphins going after Harbaugh the same day Flores was fired, saying he would not be the one to take Harbaugh away from the Wolverines.

Flores’ lawsuit alleges racially discriminating hiring practices across the NFL against Black coaches seeking high-end roles. Against the Dolphins, Flores claims he was offered financial incentive to tank in the 2019 season, his first at the helm in Miami. He also alleged that he was pressured to tamper with an unnamed quarterback, which reports have said was Brady, before his 2020 free agency when he went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Jason Taylor news

The Miami Hurricanes shocked the college football world back in December when they announced they were firing head coach Manny Diaz and replacing him with Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. This hiring was the first of many moves that have fans hoping that Miami can return to the football powerhouse...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

49ers’ Latest Coaching Move Sparks Tom Brady Speculation

On Friday night, Adam Schefter announced that ESPN’s Brian Griese will join the San Francisco 49ers’ coaching staff for the 2022 season. His title will be quarterbacks coach. This might just seem like a standard move by the 49ers, but it has led to a ton of speculation...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Reacts To The Amari Cooper News

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has weighed in on the news surrounding wide receiver Amari Cooper. It sounds like Cooper has played his last game in Dallas. According to multiple reports, the Cowboys are likely to trade or release the Pro Bowl wide receiver, who’s due a lot of money in 2022.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Kansas City Star

Dolphins Made Call to Saints Regarding Sean Payton

Sean Payton wasn't gone long from the Saints, but that apparently didn't stop the Miami Dolphins from making a call to New Orleans regarding his availability. Things first swirled from Pro Football Talk on Monday, who reported that Miami was attempting to pursue Sean Payton and Tom Brady. Per multiple...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: Are the Miami Dolphins keeping an office open for Tom Brady?

So, if you’re Miami Dolphins owner Steve Ross, and you had the chance to spiff up your reputation by hiring Tom Brady to the front office, even with a slice of ownership, would you do it? The real question is if Brady would do it. Maybe it’s when he’ll do it. The bread crumbs keep dropping, the planets keep aligning and this two-step between the Dolphins and Brady is something to monitor. ...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Calls Out ESPN’s Adam Schefter

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Monday Night Football Loses Analyst: NFL World Reacts

ESPN’s Monday Night Football team is reportedly losing one of its analysts to a National Football League coaching job. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, analyst Brian Griese is leaving the Worldwide Leader for a coaching job in San Francisco. “Former Monday Night Football analyst Brian...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: Here are Ten Simple Steps to solve the Dolphins this offseason

How to fix the Miami Dolphins? That’s been the question for two decades. My annual ideas haven’t been any worse than their reality. So here we go again this offseason. Ten Simple Ways to Solve The Dolphins: 1. Re-do Xavien Howard’s contract. Yes, talks have begun and general manager Chris Grier says it’s a priority. But it’s not as cut-and-dried as that. Howard is set to make $13.7 million ...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Mike McDaniel inspired to bring aspects of Heat Culture to Dolphins after watching Erik Spoelstra coach

There are distinct similarities in Mike McDaniel taking over as coach of the Miami Dolphins to when Erik Spoelstra first took the reins of the Miami Heat. Spoelstra turned 38 mere days after his first game as a head coach in the 2008-09 opener. McDaniel turns 39 on Sunday and was hired at 38. The two spent years working their way up from the bottom of organizations. Spoelstra got into the door ...
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Mistakes cost Hurricanes in Game 2 loss to Gators

Early-inning mistakes proved costly for Miami on Saturday. The No. 25 Hurricanes (8-2) committed three errors — two of which led to runs — before the game got away from UM in the ninth inning. Although the game was close for most of the night, Miami ultimately fell 8-1 to No. 18 Florida (9-3) at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables. “If we played defense ... they don’t score the three runs, so ...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#New Orleans#Pro Football Talk#Wolverines
FanSided

Tyrann Mathieu seemingly throws shade at Chiefs with free agency looming

Free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu posted a cryptic message on Twitter that may or may not have been directed towards the Kansas City Chiefs. The Kansas City Chiefs have an important player on the defensive side of the ball that is set to hit unrestricted free agency in safety Tyrann Mathieu. At the NFL Honors, Mathieu said that he would like to remain with the team. The question that remains is if the team will do so with the start of the league year approaching.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Aaron Rodgers has trades in place with 3 teams

One of the most-followed offseason sagas is that of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his future. Rumors regarding Rodgers’ future have swirled for several years, but they reached a fever pitch in 2021 and that has now spilled over into 2022. And while there was some reported hope that he and the Packers would work things out, the tone has shifted a bit in recent days.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘He’s going to do a great job’ — Former Hurricanes coach Jimmy Johnson praises Mario Cristobal

A former Miami Hurricanes coach has a longstanding relationship with the current one. When Jimmy Johnson was still at the helm in Coral Gables, he recruited and signed a local offensive lineman: Mario Cristobal. More than three decades later, Cristobal is in Johnson’s old position. “I know the Cristobal family well,” Johnson said while celebrating the finale of his “Quest for the Ring” ...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Tyrann Mathieu Posts Telling Message Ahead Of Free Agency

After spending three years with the Kansas City Chiefs, star safety Tyrann Mathieu is ready to see what the free agent market has to offer. With free agency a little over a week away, Mathieu has posted an interesting message on Twitter. There’s no guarantee it’s about his future with the Chiefs, but it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say the shoe fits.
NFL
The Spun

New York Giants Expected To Pursue Notable Free Agent QB: Fans React

Are the New York Giants moving forward with Daniel Jones as their quarterback this upcoming season? A new report suggests no. The Giants are expected to be one of several teams in the pursuit of free-agent quarterback and former No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky. “I’ve been reporting since last...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy