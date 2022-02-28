ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Today’s History Makers: 28 Black Leaders Who Are Shaping Modern Day History

By BIN Team
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cfbnU_0eRMgXsP00
Photo: Getty Images

We celebrate our Black leaders not only during Black History Month but all year long!

Keep scrolling to see the Black Information Network's spotlight on 28 Black leaders who are driving our culture and community forward.

Amanda Gorman

Poet

Amanda Gorman made history as the youngest poet to read at a presidential inauguration. At 23 years old, she has spoken out on issues related to race, voting and sustainability, and proved to be a particularly bright light for many. She has inspired a nation and continues to change the world one word at a time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v4Rui_0eRMgXsP00
Photo: Getty Images

Lil Nas X

Artist

Lil Nas X has become a role model for young queer people around the world. At 22, his impact has gone beyond his great contributions to music — he has blazed new trails for LGBTQ inclusion in hip-hop and made a profound impact on Black culture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DeQMs_0eRMgXsP00
Photo: Getty Images

Simone Biles

Gymnast

Simone Biles is considered one of, if not, the greatest and most dominant gymnasts of all time. The seven-time Olympic medalist changed the game this past year at the 2020 Olympic Games when she chose to put herself and her mental health first over competition. Her decision to prioritize her mental health started an important conversation in the sports world about the role of mental health in sports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TDDZh_0eRMgXsP00
Photo: Getty Images

RuPaul

The Queen of Drag

RuPaul is considered the most commercially successful drag queen in the United States and is "easily the world's most famous" drag queen. He has created wider exposure for drag queens from LGBT culture into mainstream society, thanks to his early-career chart success, and later, the successive climb in viewership of RuPaul's Drag Race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23s3gX_0eRMgXsP00
Photo: Getty Images

Jackie James

TikTok Star

Jackie James is a Black Lives Matter activist and social media influencer who uses her TikTok platform to uplift social issues and help educate other young people on the app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JZGgJ_0eRMgXsP00
Photo: Instagram/jaxajueny

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter

Artist

Beyoncé is one of the world's best-selling recording artists of all time. Within her three-decade career, she has changed the direction of pop music, becoming one of the most significant cultural icons of our time. She not only gives us countless bops and number one hits, but she also uses her platform to engage in conversations about gender, race, and politics and is a powerful voice for our generation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ChnF_0eRMgXsP00
Photo: Getty Images

Issa Rae

Creator, Director, That Gworl

Issa Rae is the creator of multiple culture-changing TV series whose work includes stimulating a modern Black media renaissance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sdn1v_0eRMgXsP00
Photo: Getty Images

Matthew Cherry

Film director, writer, and former football player

Matthew Cherry is an Oscar-winning director of the animated short “Hair Love” created after his children’s book by the same title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38OSFv_0eRMgXsP00
Photo: Getty Images

Nija Charles

Songwriter

Nija Charles is the 24-year-old behind some of the industry’s recent major hits. The Jersey native has worked with Cardi B, Kehlani, Summer Walker, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TJtSm_0eRMgXsP00
Photo: Getty Images

George M. Johnson

Journalist, author

George M. Johnson is the author of “All Boys Aren’t Blue” a collection of personal essays that explore their experiences as a LGBTQIA+ young person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mGHuX_0eRMgXsP00
Photo: Vincent Marc

Abby D. Philip

Political Correspondent, journalist

Abby D. Philip is CNN’s Senior Political Correspondent and anchor of “Inside Politics Sunday”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HdfRS_0eRMgXsP00
Photo: CNN

Kennedi Carter

Photographer

Kennedi Carter is a Durham, North Carolina native photographer who has captured the likes of Beyoncé for British Vogue , Lakeith Stanfield, and boasts a commissioned collection in The New York Times , The New Yorker and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uwi6V_0eRMgXsP00
Photo: Kennedi Carter

Karine Jean-Pierre

Activist, political commentator, author

The principal deputy press secretary for the White House made history after becoming the first openly gay woman and second Black woman ever to brief White House press on behalf of the President Of The United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tLDWW_0eRMgXsP00
Photo: Getty Images

LeBron James

Four-time NBA Champion

The Los Angeles Laker founded a non-profit organization called The LeBron James Family Foundation, which helps children in his hometown area of Akron, Ohio. He created the I Promise village, which serves as a “transitional housing community” for Akron families who are struggling with domestic violence, homelessness or other obstacles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34J5p0_0eRMgXsP00
Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna

Singer, designer, businesswoman

The Bajan beauty recently made history as the first Black woman to own a cosmetics brand worth over $1million. She also currently holds the title as the world’s richest female musician.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S7Xfj_0eRMgXsP00
Photo: Getty Images

Jay-Z

Rapper, Business Mogul

The Award winning billionaire established his own sports agency to help young athletes with financial health and literacy. He also co-founded the Reform Alliance – a criminal justice reform organization.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qXpvb_0eRMgXsP00
Photo: Getty Images

Marley Dias

Social Activist, Writer

The 13-year old launched a campaign called #1000BlackGirlBooks in November 2015, an international movement to collect and donate children’s books that feature Black girls as the lead characters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39tYlA_0eRMgXsP00
Photo: Getty Images

Tony Weaver

Writer, Educator

The award-winning writer founded Weird Enough Productions, an ed-tech company focused on combating media misrepresentation through original content production and media literacy education.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hUzBZ_0eRMgXsP00
Photo: Instagram/TonyWeaverJr

Mari Copeny

Activist, philanthropist, public speaker

This award-winning teen caught the world’s attention when she spoke out about the Flint, Michigan water crisis at age 8. Since then, Copeny makes sure her hometown is not forgotten in the aftermath of the incident, advocating against environmental racism across the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rdG4z_0eRMgXsP00
Photo: Getty Images

Yolanda Renee King

Emerging activist, public speaker

The only grandchild of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. , Yolanda Renee King is continuing the family’s legacy of activism. Even though she’s 13-years-old, Yolanda has already spoken about racism, voting rights, and other issues affecting Black Americans today. She also participates in demonstrations and marches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WbxMP_0eRMgXsP00
Photo: Getty Images

Tarana Burke

Activist

Tarana Burke founded the MeToo movement, which took the world by storm as a hashtag and rallying cry for survivors of sexual violence. She also dedicates her time helping people of color, young women and girls, and other marginalized groups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fU7rx_0eRMgXsP00
Photo: Getty Images

Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw

Professor, scholar, activist

Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw is a strong voice when it comes to critical race theory and intersectionality. Her scholarly work focuses on race, gender and constitutional law. Crenshaw is currently a professor of law at the University of California Los Angeles and Columbia Law School.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FZz8u_0eRMgXsP00
Photo: Getty Images

Stacey Abrams

Lawyer, politician, voting rights activist, author

Stacey Abrams has been at the forefront of the fight for voter’s rights. Ever since her governor run in Georgia, the former state representative has founded an organization dedicated to fighting voter suppression. She has also published several books.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12avLh_0eRMgXsP00
Photo: Getty Images

Michelle Alexander

Author, lawyer, law professor, civil rights activist

An award-winning law professor best known for writing The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness . Her book is considered a must-read for civil rights activist. Alexander advocated against racist practice before publishing the New York Times bestseller and worked as a law clerk for the U.S. Supreme Court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TGsMv_0eRMgXsP00
Photo: Getty Images

Naomi Osaka

Tennis player

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion is no stranger to making history both on and off the tennis court. She is the first woman to win successive Grand Slam singles titles since Serena Williams in 2015. Osaka is also an activist, who continues to use her platform to show her support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01gSsS_0eRMgXsP00
Photo: Getty Images

Aurora James

Fashion Designer

Aurora James founded the fashion label Brother Vellies with the goal of promoting traditional African design practices and techniques. In 2020, James found the 15 Percent Pledge as a non-profit organization to support Black-owned businesses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NqE6k_0eRMgXsP00
Photo: Getty Images

Nikole Hannah-Jones

Journalist

Nikole Hannah-Jones is a New York Times reporter known for her coverage of racial injustice in the U.S. In 2020, she won the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary for her work on the controversial The 1619 Project .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FsO5P_0eRMgXsP00
Photo: Getty Images

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Economist

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, an international development expert, is the seventh Director-General of the World Trade Organization. When she took office in March 2021, she became the first woman and the first African to serve as the WTO's Director-General.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ZFZC_0eRMgXsP00
Photo: Getty Images

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 THE LAKE

On This Day Black History Began With ‘Negro History Week’

Dr. Carter G. Woodson is the founder of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History. He believed Black people should be proud of their heritage and preserve its historical facts for many generations to come. The noted, historian, journalist, author, also knew it was important that other nationalities understood the largely overlooked contributions of African Americans. Woodson began “Negro History Week” to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. It's the forerunner to Black History Month, a time to acknowledge historic achievements made by Black people in America. It is for this reason that Dr. Woodson will forever be known as the Father of Black History Month.
NASHVILLE, TN
McPherson Sentinel

Today in History

Today is Sunday, Feb. 20, the 51st day of 2022. There are 314 days left in the year. On Feb. 20, 1962, astronaut John Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth as he flew aboard Project Mercury’s Friendship 7 spacecraft, which circled the globe three times in a flight lasting 4 hours, 55 minutes and 23 seconds before splashing down safely in the Atlantic Ocean 800 miles southeast of Bermuda.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
105.1 The Block

Black History Makers Honor Rev. Antonio Thomas

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2022 Black History Makers of Alabama supported by Sealy Furniture Outlet, Twelve25 Sports Bar & Entertainment Venue, and Red Oak Credit Union. The Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Rupaul
Person
Amanda Gorman
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
restorationnewsmedia.com

There’s no American history without Black history

Even though we were not in session, this week has been filled with news. A panel of three judges app... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WILSON, NC
Dallas Weekly

Black History Maker in Health: Ples Montgomery

In 1970, the Dallas Black Panthers had just gotten their charter to become an official chapter of the Black Panther Party. Prior to becoming an official chapter, several of the founding members had operated in the 1960s under the banners of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and later the National Committee to Combat Fascism. During that time, they had set up free breakfast programs in two locations in South and West Dallas as a part of what they called community survival programs — essential mutual-aid efforts to help impoverished Black folks make ends meet during a time of great racism and inequity.
DALLAS, TX
Houston Chronicle

10 architectural sites that helped shape Houston's Black history and culture

History often focuses on specific questions — What happened? Why did it happen? — overlooking a more interesting cultural question: Where did it happen?. Architecture plays a huge role in history, with momentous events occurring in humble structures or grand locations providing a backdrop for others that play out slowly. Here’s a look at 10 architectural sites in Houston and the role they played in local Black history and culture.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS News

Nearly all GOP governors call on White House to reverse energy decisions, boost energy production

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatens to upend global energy markets, nearly all of the country's Republican governors are calling on President Biden to boost domestic energy production, in some cases by reversing orders he signed in the opening days of his presidency to combat climate change, and to diversify U.S. sources of energy with measures like restarting work on the Keystone XL Pipeline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Women#Olympics#Media Literacy#Naomi Osaka#Racial Injustice#Racism#Lgbtq#Tiktok#Instagram
The Guardian

Take Up Space review: the irresistible rise of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

This book should have been titled Everything You Ever Wanted to Know about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez But Were Afraid to Ask. Whether you love her or loathe her, the former Sandy Ocasio has an irresistible story, told here in a brisk four-chapter narrative followed by brief sections on everything from a make-up video she made for Vogue to her evisceration of Mark Zuckerberg at a congressional hearing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Biden stands up to reporter who quizzes him over how he backs abortion as a Catholic

Joe Biden stood up to a reporter who quizzed him over his support for abortion rights despite being Catholic.Mr Biden was taking questions from reporters on the south lawn of the White House on Wednesday before boarding the presidential helicopter to Wisconsin, where he will deliver remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure law.He was asked why he continued to support “abortion as a Catholic, defying church teachings”. The reporter was referring to his State of the Union address on 1 March, when he called for protecting women’s rights and acknowledged the attacks on abortion care.Mr Biden said: “Well, I tell...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
AOL Corp

Biden urges return to office

WASHINGTON — For the second time in a week, President Biden on Friday urged for an end to remote work, framing the much-delayed return to the office for millions of white-collar workers as necessary for the United States to move beyond the pandemic. “Because of the progress we’ve made...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hiphopnc.com

West Virginia Advances The ‘Anti-Racism Act,’ But It’s Not What You Think, It’s A Bill To Protect White Feelings

If the whole critical race theory debacle has proven nothing else, it has proven that the Republican party, at this point, is that party of making up sh**. Conservatives have claimed, ad nauseam, that the college-level academic study that is CRT is being taught in K-12 schools—which it isn’t. They’ve also claimed CRT teaches that one race is superior to others, that white people are inherently racist and that they’re responsible for America’s historic racism—which it doesn’t.
POLITICS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

145K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy