Trading in U.S. bonds is sending the same two messages that it was before Russia’s military assault on Ukraine. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday upended financial markets. Through the fog, however, trading in U.S. bonds is sending the same two messages that it was before the military assault. One is that there’s a growing risk Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues may raise interest rates so quickly that they tip the U.S. economy into recession. The other is that the U.S. policy interest rate won’t rise too much above 2% in this economic cycle. Both signals may be wrong.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO