Take a 20-Factor Approach to Large-Caps With This ETF

BME is highly concentrated on large caps, but it is yet to recover from the pandemic. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) is a close-ended diversified healthcare mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. on March 31, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BME invests in equity shares of various healthcare companies in the United States. Investment within the healthcare sector is highly diversified among Pharmaceutical, Managed Healthcare, Medical Devices, Biotechnology, Life Sciences Tools & Services, Healthcare ETFs, Healthcare Equipment, and Healthcare Services. The fund has exposures to 318 stocks which is exceptionally high. It also invests through equity derivatives, with an emphasis on option writing. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Russell 3000 Healthcare Index. 80 percent of its portfolio consists of large cap stocks, which makes this fund very vulnerable to their market risk. It has a 60 months beta of 0.76.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO