Take a 20-Factor Approach to Large-Caps With This ETF

By Ben Hernandez
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetting factor-based strategies can help in the type of tricky market environment that investors are currently experiencing amid rising rates, rampant inflation, and geopolitical factors. One ETF can give investors exposure to 20 factors in one fund: the IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (CLRG). The seasickness investors are...

Related
Kansas City Star

Four Large-Cap Value ETFs That Morningstar Likes

With the stock market rotating from growth to value in recent months, you may be thinking of joining the party. The Russell 1000 Value index of predominantly large-cap stocks has eased 1.1% over the past six months, compared to a 10% drop for the Russell 1000 Growth index. Those numbers may dissuade you from buying any stocks.
Herald & Review

Better Buy: Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF or Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF?

A good portfolio needs diversification, especially in times when markets are extremely volatile. The great thing about exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is that they are literally built for diversification, as they track the performance of a basket of stocks, typically within an index or benchmark. But just because your portfolio includes...
Seeking Alpha

BME: High Concentration In Large Cap Led To Huge Downfall

BME is highly concentrated on large caps, but it is yet to recover from the pandemic. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) is a close-ended diversified healthcare mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. on March 31, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BME invests in equity shares of various healthcare companies in the United States. Investment within the healthcare sector is highly diversified among Pharmaceutical, Managed Healthcare, Medical Devices, Biotechnology, Life Sciences Tools & Services, Healthcare ETFs, Healthcare Equipment, and Healthcare Services. The fund has exposures to 318 stocks which is exceptionally high. It also invests through equity derivatives, with an emphasis on option writing. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Russell 3000 Healthcare Index. 80 percent of its portfolio consists of large cap stocks, which makes this fund very vulnerable to their market risk. It has a 60 months beta of 0.76.
Sourcing Journal

Adidas Takes Wait-and-See Approach to Ukraine Production

Click here to read the full article. Meanwhile, Hugo Boss is monitoring the situation closely and sees “no reason” to change its sourcing policies “from today’s perspective.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalMixed Messages Emerge on Italian Luxury's Russia StanceRussian Conflict Compounds Supply Chain's 'Existing Chaos'Louis Vuitton Opens Two New Ateliers as Hugo Boss Shutters FactoryBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Entrepreneur

These Were The Ten Worst Performing Large Cap Stocks In February 2022

Similar to mega cap stocks, large cap stocks (with market capitalization between $10 billion to $200 billion) provide stability to an investor's portfolio. However, unlike mega-cap stocks, large cap stocks are relatively more volatile and thus, may offer more returns. To get more returns from such stocks, it is important to initiate a position when they are down and stay invested in them for the long term. Let’s take a look at the ten worst performing large cap stocks in February 2022.
