Shaun’s Still ‘Devastated’ Medically & Personally When ‘The Good Doctor’ Returns

In the CBS sitcom "Ghosts," a palpable hit by the usual reckonings and already renewed for a second season, Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar play Samantha and Jay, a New York couple who inherit an estate upstate on the death of Sam's aunt. She's a freelance journalist; he's a chef without a kitchen. While setting the place in order, Sam falls down a flight of stairs, and when she returns to the house after a three-week coma, discovers she can see the place's other inhabitants, a motley crew of spirits who have died on the property across the years — some before the house was built, or the United States were united, or even states.

