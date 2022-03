West Holmes has been one of the area's wrestling powers for years, and continued proving it at the Division II Gallia Academy District Tournament. Saturday proved to be another day to remember for the Knights, as five wrestlers advanced to the state tournament in Columbus and West Holmes finished a close second to Minerva as a team. Minerva finished with 139.5 points compared to West Holmes' 134.5.

HOLMES COUNTY, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO