Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom is known for allowing guests to get up close and personal with animals, but one Kilimanjaro Safaris ride recently got a little too wild. On Friday (Feb. 11), guests aboard the popular trek in the Harambe Wildlife Reserve area of the theme park experienced a roughly 40-minute delay due to a wheel axle malfunction on one of the active vehicles. Ultimately, the riders were forced to walk to the exit.

