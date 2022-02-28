ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

2022 Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Illinois

roblawnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIEMA and NWS encourage increased preparedness efforts with escalating wether hazards. In Illinois, we could be enjoying beautiful sunny...

roblawnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KARK

Severe and wintry weather set to impact Arkansas this week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- MONDAY EVENING UPDATE- It’s an active work week concerning the weather Monday through Thursday. STORM ONE: Monday night – Tuesday afternoon. There is a slight chance for a few strong to severe storms late Monday night through early Tuesday. NWA has a higher chance for stronger storms after 10 pm Monday and overnight. Central Arkansas should see more storm activity early Monday morning. East Arkansas has a better shot for a strong storm Tuesday afternoon.
ARKANSAS STATE
WLKY.com

Weekly weather planner: An active week ahead with several impact weather days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a sunny and quiet weekend, we're expecting a very active weather week ahead with several "Impact Weather Days" in the forecast. The pattern is looking wet because the jet stream will setup across the Ohio Valley, bringing chances for precipitation. The jet stream typically acts as a roadway for disturbances, and as it sits overhead this week, areas of low pressure will take a ride along it.
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorms, Isolated Tornadoes Possible

CHICAGO (CBS) — Storms moving out of Iowa where there was a tornado outbreak Saturday night are significant. Severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes are possible in the Chicago area. A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued until midnight for Cook, DuPage, Kankakee, Grundy, Kendall, and Will counties in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana. Round one of storms, which is expected to be weaker, arrived around 8 p.m. with gusty storms and downpours. Round two of storms will come along with a cold front and will include the possibility of tornadoes. The greater threat is the western fringe of the Chicago area, but storms may persist as they move east toward the metro after midnight. As of midnight, storms had affected more than 22,000 ComEd customers, leaving them without power. Sunday will be breezy and much cooler with partly cloudy skies. High will reach 50 degrees. Rain may change to snow early Monday leading to minor accumulation of less than 2 inches.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: Climate And Fire Impacts On Rockslide Frequency

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Within 48 hours, three rockslides at Echo Summit along Highway 50. The first blocked the road for nearly a day while CalTrans crews worked to carry pieces of rock out of the roadway and stabilize the side of the mountain. The largest boulder in the first rock fall compared to the size of a cabin. Due to the boulder’s size, Caltrans decided to rig it with explosives and break it up. Even as snow started to fall early in the morning, crews were drilling into the boulder to get it ready to be detonated. Within two hours of the roadway...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy