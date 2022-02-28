2022 Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) — Storms moving out of Iowa where there was a tornado outbreak Saturday night are significant. Severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes are possible in the Chicago area. A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued until midnight for Cook, DuPage, Kankakee, Grundy, Kendall, and Will counties in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana. Round one of storms, which is expected to be weaker, arrived around 8 p.m. with gusty storms and downpours. Round two of storms will come along with a cold front and will include the possibility of tornadoes. The greater threat is the western fringe of the Chicago area, but storms may persist as they move east toward the metro after midnight. As of midnight, storms had affected more than 22,000 ComEd customers, leaving them without power. Sunday will be breezy and much cooler with partly cloudy skies. High will reach 50 degrees. Rain may change to snow early Monday leading to minor accumulation of less than 2 inches.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO