Presidential Election

One Year of President Joe Biden: Not a straight A student

By Emily Lotito
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden has been in office for one year. During his campaign, Biden promised to be a leader to the younger generation. He promised a female vice president, to fight climate change, to make work spaces more inclusive, and to battle immigration. So far, what would teens give as a...

NBC News

Former AG Barr said Trump became enraged after being told election fraud claims were nonsense

Former Attorney General William Barr said then-President Donald Trump became furious when Barr told him there was no evidence that the 2020 election was fraudulent. "I told him that all this stuff was bulls--- ... about election fraud. And, you know, it was wrong to be shoveling it out the way his team was," Barr said in an interview with NBC News' Lester Holt that is scheduled to air Sunday night. First highlights of the interview aired Thursday on MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports."
Fox News

Psaki mocked after pointing out 'pattern' of Putin last invading Ukraine when Biden was vice-president

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was mocked on social media after pointing out that President Biden was the vice-president the last time Russia decided to invade Ukraine. "I was at the State Department, the president was the vice-president the last time Russia invaded Ukraine," Psaki said on CNN Wednesday. "This is a pattern of horror from President Putin and from the cronies around him."
Joe Biden
Daily Iowan

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on March 1. Senate and House Majority Leaders, Sen. Mitch McConnel R-Ky. and Rep. Kevin McCarthy R-Calif. Announced the decision on Tuesday. They said Reynolds’ leadership in Iowa has made her a leader in the Republican Party.
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICO

The U.S. won’t repeat it’s sending Stingers to Ukraine

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Two senior U.S. officials openly said this week that the United States was sending Stinger missiles to Ukraine — but now neither the White House, Pentagon nor State Department will openly confirm that’s the case. On Tuesday,...
