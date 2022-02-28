How Do You 'Price' Innovation?

The industrial metals and other supplies, and foodstuffs that Russia and Ukraine are important providers have skyrocketed. Overview: The capital and commodity markets are becoming less orderly. The scramble for dollars is pressuring the cross-currency basis swaps. Volatility is racing higher in bond and stock markets. The industrial metals and other supplies, and foodstuffs that Russia and Ukraine are important providers have skyrocketed. Large Asia Pacific equity markets, including Japan, Hong Kong, China, and Taiwan fell by 1%-2%, while South Korea, Australia, and India managed to post modest gains today. Europe's Stoxx 600 is off more than 2.5% to being this week's loss to a little more than 6%. It has risen only one week so far this year. US futures are around 0.7% weaker. The 10-year US Treasury yield is near 1.78%, a five-basis point decline on the week. The 2-10-year yield curve continues to flatten and is slipping below 30 bp today. European benchmark yields are 2-4 bp lower today and 14-16 bp lower on the week. The Australian and New Zealand dollars are outperforming in the foreign exchange market. Both are up around 0.5% today and nearly 2% and 1.4% for the week, respectively. The euro and Swedish krona are off around 0.6% to bring the weekly drop to 2.2% and 4%, respectively, are bring up the rear. Central European currencies continue to fare the worst among emerging market currencies. Other freely accessible emerging market currencies are falling in sympathy. Latam currencies are performing best this week, with the Colombian peso (~4%) and the Brazilian real (~2.5%) coming into today. Gold is firm, pushing against $1,950, the high for the week. It has spiked to $1975 last week. April WTI is recovering from yesterday's 2.6% decline. It is up more than 18% this week. US natural gas is rising around 1.5% today to bring the week's gain to 7%. Europe's benchmark is extending its advance is up about 85% this week, after a 27% gain last week. May wheat is limited up and extends this week's gain to over 40%. Although iron ore dipped (still up nearly 15% for the week) and copper is a little softer too (up ~6.7% this week), aluminum is at record highs and other industrial metals are firm.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO