ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Estee Lauder ousts senior executive Demsey over Instagram post

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Cos Inc said on Monday it has ousted senior executive John Demsey, less than a week after suspending him over an Instagram post that reportedly contained a racial slur.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the post pictured a parody of a book cover of the children’s TV show “Sesame Street” and “contained the N-word with some letters replaced with asterisks.”

The post has since been deleted from the executive’s verified Instagram account with nearly 74,000 followers.

“John Demsey, executive group president, The Estée Lauder Companies, was informed he must leave the company, effective this week,” the beauty products maker said in a letter to employees posted on its website.

“This decision is a result of his recent Instagram posts, which do not reflect the values of The Estée Lauder Companies.”

Demsey, who joined Estee Lauder in 1991 and oversaw a range of brands including Clinique and MAC Cosmetics, was placed on unpaid leave by the company from Feb. 22.

Following backlash to the post, Demsey on Friday posted an apology on Instagram.

“I am terribly sorry and deeply ashamed that I hurt so many people when I made the horrible mistake of carelessly reposting a racist meme without reading it beforehand... The meme is the furthest thing from what I stand for...,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Estée Lauder Senior Executive John Demsey Forced Out After Sharing Racist Meme He Reposted ‘Without Reading’

Estée Lauder senior executive John Demsey has been forced out of the company after he shared a meme on Instagram that featured a racist slur. NBC News reports that Demsey was given notice on Monday, less than a week after he shared the offensive meme. “M n***a Snuffy done got the ’rona at a Chingy concert,” read the meme, with edited Sesame Street art. In a statement shared on Estée Lauder’s website, the company wrote that Demsey “must leave” his position this week.
BUSINESS
hotnewhiphop.com

Estée Lauder Exec John Demsey Exits Company Over Chingy Meme

We're sure Chingy did not expect his name to become entangled in drama today (February 28), but he has been trending. The internet is overrun with memes and silly takes on pop culture and politics, but a high-profile executive has found himself out of a job after reposting a photo. John Demsey, the executive group president of mega-cosmetics brand Estée Lauder, was removed from his position with the company after being accused of racism over a meme he reposted on social media.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Estee Lauder
thesource.com

Chingy Says He Was Not Offended by Racist Meme Posted by Estee Lauder Exec

Chingy is unbothered about the racist meme shared by an Estee Lauder Executive that featured his name. Over the weekend, the senior executive, John Demsey, shared a racist meme, allegedly without reading it. Demsey apologized online, stating he made “the terrible mistake of carelessly reposting a racist meme without reading...
BUSINESS
Popculture

Estee Lauder Executive Fired After Posting Racist Sesame Street Meme

A top executive with Estée Lauder is out of work and reportedly out of a $10 million annual salary after he posted a racist and offensive meme on social media. John Demsey, the executive group president of the iconic cosmetics group was forced out, with a statement noting he "must leave the company" after he shared the material on his Instagram account. Dempsey shared a Sesame Street-themed meme about Covid-19 that used a racial slur. According to NBC News, the company reviewed the post and found that the post is "damaging to our efforts to drive inclusivity both inside and outside our walls" and does not "reflect the judgment we expect of our leaders."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Est E Lauder Companies#Lauder Cos Inc#Wall Street Journal#Clinique#Mac Cosmetics
The Independent

Victoria’s Secret CEO says it was mostly men who complained about company’s rebrand

Victoria’s Secret CEO Martin Waters has claimed that the company’s rebrand, which launched in June 2021, mainly received complaints from men.The company announced last year that it will retire its iconic Angels, which launched the careers of supermodels like Gisele Bundchen and Tyra Banks. Instead, the brand will focus on inclusivity with the creation of the VS Collective, a collaboration of celebrities with unique backgrounds and interests. In recent years, many former Victoria’s Secret models have spoken out against the company for promoting a “toxic” culture.Victoria’s Secret reported growth in its fourth quarter ever since the repositioning. The switch to...
BUSINESS
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Bold Style for First Public Appearance Since Being Declared Single

Just a day after officially being declared legally single in court, the reality star stepped out in bold style for her first public appearance since the personal milestone. The mom of four turned heads in a moto-inspired Balenciaga jacket -- she's a face of the brand -- paired with leather leggings, heels, sunglasses and a mini Balenciaga crocodile-embossed purse to attend the Revolve Social Club VIP Opening in Los Angeles on Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Instagram
Elite Daily

Kim Reportedly Has Mixed Feelings About Being Declared Legally Single

On March 2, Kim Kardashian was declared legally single. It was a victory for Kim’s divorce case, but per reports, she wasn’t quite ready to celebrate. Apparently, Kim is still feeling “anxious about the future” — which, considering how tumultuous her divorce with Kanye “Ye” West has been so far, makes total sense — “but [she] is very hopeful.”
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

People Are Bombarding The Chicks's Social Media After the Group Announces New Tour

That’s right — the iconic female country music trio (previously known as the Dixie Chicks) are finally hitting the road. After a bit of a hiatus, Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer are coming to a U.S. city near you. It’s the first time they’re having a major tour since 2017 (and you can grab your tickets starting March 4).
INTERNET
Reuters

Reuters

347K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy