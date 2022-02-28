ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FFA celebrates national week with ice cream, cowboy boots, and fun

By Ashton Uzarowski
Cover picture for the articleFrom February 19 to 26, it was national FFA week. FFA went all out this year with entertaining events. The group is more than farming. FFA consists of horticulture, veterinary skills, and agriculture mechanics, too. There are many schools in the U.S. that have FFA chapters, and LHS made FFA week...

