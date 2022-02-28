ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Finland sends weapons and ammunition to Ukraine in policy shift

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zO5fC_0eRMaCeo00
Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin leaves after an emergency European Union (EU) summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, February 25, 2022, on the situation in Ukraine after Russia launched a massive military operation. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

HELSINKI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Finland will send weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Monday, in a shift of policy.

The shipment will include 2,500 assault rifles, 150,000 bullets, 1,500 anti-tank weapons and 70,000 food packages, Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen added.

"The anti-tank weapons can be used to fight armoured vehicles," Kaikkonen told a news conference after a government meeting on Monday.

The decision means a shift in policy for Finland which has maintained an image of a non-aligned country since the Soviet Union in 1956 gave up a naval base it had leased in southern Finland after World War II.

Kaikkonen hinted at government scrapping Finland's long-standing policy not to supply weapons to war zones on Sunday when he said the government was considering sending Ukraine material that could be used to kill. L1N2V20JF

The Nordic state on Sunday also decided it would supply Ukraine with helmets, bulletproof vests and first aid equipment and gave Estonia permission to donate Ukraine field guns previously owned by Finland.

Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antti Kaikkonen
Person
Sanna Marin
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin Humiliated After 100+ Diplomats Walk Out of Lavrov Speech Justifying Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Estonia#Defence#Nordic
The Independent

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukraine military uniforms attempt to enter Kyiv in captured vehicles

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukrainian military uniform led a convoy towards Kyiv in captured army vehicles, Kyiv’s deputy defence minister said.Anna Maliar said Russian military seized Ukrainian army trucks, changed into Ukraine military uniform and were “moving at speed to the centre of Kyiv from the direction of Oboloni” and are “followed by a convoy of Russian military trucks”. “They will surely be destroyed,” she added in a Facebook post on Friday morning.Within an hour, the minister updated the post to say that there had been no damage and the vehicles have stopped. Ukrainian reporter Anastasiia Lapatina later said...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
World War II
Telegraph

Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets

Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

352K+
Followers
296K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy