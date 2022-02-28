ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Ohio Proud Boys VP Caught On Camera Hurling N-Word Around Before Punching Black Woman In The Mouth

By Zack Linly
 5 days ago

Source: Stephanie Keith / Getty

T here’s a reason the Proud Boys putting some Afro-Cuban sunken place weirdo on its leadership team hasn’t convinced anyone that it’s not a white nationalist group. They behave like they’re Black Lives Matter’s arch-nemesis (even though BLM treats them more like a D-list villain nobody but dedicated comic book nerds ever heard of) and Antifa (even though it’s not a real organization ), and their membership includes an ex-cop who was among a group of cops accused of beating a Black man in his driveway sometime before the ex-cop and other Proud Boys attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot full of angry whites attempting to lynch Black votes.

Now, a white man in Akron, Ohio, has been caught on camera calling a Black woman a “n****r b**ch” just before punching her, and that white man just happens to be the vice president of the Proud Boys’ Akron chapter.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal , the Black woman and her friend were walking along the sidewalk in the city’s Highland Square neighborhood late Saturday night when they saw a group of white men fighting. (Oh, what to do about all this white-on-white crime?) 26-year-old Andrew Walls was among those in the Caucasian clash when he spotted the Black woman and immediately shouted, “F***ing n***rs.” Right after his first n-word-on-sight outburst, he told the Black woman, “N****r b**ch, shut your mouth,” just be for he’s seen on camera punching her in the mouth, after which bystanders stepped in to protect her.

According to the Beacon, the woman’s father said Walls dragged his daughter into the street by her hair after punching her and that she suffered a concussion and a split lip during the attack. Walls was also spotted with a gun under his shirt.

So, Walls — who turned himself in to police Sunday afternoon, because, for some reason, violent white men who attack Black people are often not arrested at the scene — has been charged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated and assault and authorities say he could face additional charges due to the racial slurs and the severity of the Black woman’s injuries.

“The investigation is actively ongoing to determine if additional charges are appropriate,” Capt. Dave Laughlin, of the Akron Police Department, said.

Walls’ use of racial slurs has police considering an ethnic intimidation charge, but I’m not sure what there is to consider. Wondering if it’s a hate crime when a white person uses a racial slur while physically attacking a Black person is like watching a fire burn a cross on a negro’s lawn and wondering if it’s hot, or if the KKK has been there, or if the KKK is racist.

So yeah, if the Proud Boys is trying to shed its white supremacist image, it might want to do something about all the proud white supremacists in its ranks.

Comments / 548

Jay
5d ago

You can’t call your self a proud man a proud anything when your attacking a woman . Your a frightened little boy because you know you don’t try that with a blackMan your size. Only weak frightened little boys hit women

Reply(25)
130
Guest
5d ago

Why is it every time a white person does something the first thing white people want to bring up what about what about what about!! Let’s try to stay on topic of the article.. always trying to deflect when the individual in the article is wrong.

Reply(7)
38
Elizabeth Muniz
5d ago

I do agree that if black people constantly use the N word in music out in public ECT and amongst themselves, it shows to others not just whites that their good with it I do not like that word my children are biracial and were taught the disrespect it shows towards the black community 😒

Reply(51)
30
 

#Black People#Proud Boys#Caught On Camera#White Supremacy#Concussion#Afro Cuban#Blm#Capitol#Lynch Black#The Proud Boys Akron#The Akron Beacon Journal#Caucasian
