Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Virginia Tech
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (12-16, 6-12 ACC) is set to face Virginia Tech (21-8, 11-7 ACC) on Tuesday, Mar. 1 at 9:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hokies:
- Rankings:
- Team Leaders:
Virginia TechLouisville
Points
Keve Aluma (15.8)
Noah Locke (9.9)
Rebounds
Justyn Mutts (7.3)
Malik Williams (7.7)
Assists
Keve Aluma (3.4)
Jarrod West (3.0)
Steals
Justyn Mutts (1.2)
Jarrod West (1.3)
Blocks
Justyn Mutts, Keve Aluma (0.9)
Malik Williams (0.6)
- Scoring:
Virginia TechLouisville
Points Per Game
69.8
68.4
Field Goal %
47.0%
42.5%
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.8/54.9
25.2/59.4
Three Point %
39.1%
30.7%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.8/22.6
7.7/25.1
Free Throw %
74.5%
67.6%
- Rebounding:
Virginia TechLouisville
Rebounds Per Game
32.0
37.0
Off. Reb. Per Game
8.5
9.9
Def. Reb. Per Game
23.5
27.1
Rebound Margin
+1.5
+1.3
- Defense:
Virginia TechLouisville
Opp. Points Per Game
61.8
70.4
Opp. FG%
42.6%
43.3%
Opp. 3PT
32.4%
34.2%
Steals Per Game
5.2
6.2
Blocks Per Game
3.2
2.4
- Ball Handling:
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 11.3 percent chance to win against Virginia Tech.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 16 percent chance to take down the Hokies, with a projected final score of 72-61 in favor of Virginia Tech.
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 13 percent chance to take down the Hokies, with a projected final score of 73-61 in favor of Virginia Tech.
- Personal Prediction: Virginia Tech 75, Louisville 65.
(Photo of Keve Aluma, Dre Davis and Jae'Lyn Withers: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter
Comments / 0