Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Virginia Tech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (12-16, 6-12 ACC) is set to face Virginia Tech (21-8, 11-7 ACC) on Tuesday, Mar. 1 at 9:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hokies:

- Rankings:

- Team Leaders:

Virginia TechLouisville

Points

Keve Aluma (15.8)

Noah Locke (9.9)

Rebounds

Justyn Mutts (7.3)

Malik Williams (7.7)

Assists

Keve Aluma (3.4)

Jarrod West (3.0)

Steals

Justyn Mutts (1.2)

Jarrod West (1.3)

Blocks

Justyn Mutts, Keve Aluma (0.9)

Malik Williams (0.6)

- Scoring:

Virginia TechLouisville

Points Per Game

69.8

68.4

Field Goal %

47.0%

42.5%

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.8/54.9

25.2/59.4

Three Point %

39.1%

30.7%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.8/22.6

7.7/25.1

Free Throw %

74.5%

67.6%

- Rebounding:

Virginia TechLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

32.0

37.0

Off. Reb. Per Game

8.5

9.9

Def. Reb. Per Game

23.5

27.1

Rebound Margin

+1.5

+1.3

- Defense:

Virginia TechLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

61.8

70.4

Opp. FG%

42.6%

43.3%

Opp. 3PT

32.4%

34.2%

Steals Per Game

5.2

6.2

Blocks Per Game

3.2

2.4

- Ball Handling:

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 11.3 percent chance to win against Virginia Tech.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 16 percent chance to take down the Hokies, with a projected final score of 72-61 in favor of Virginia Tech.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 13 percent chance to take down the Hokies, with a projected final score of 73-61 in favor of Virginia Tech.

- Personal Prediction: Virginia Tech 75, Louisville 65.

(Photo of Keve Aluma, Dre Davis and Jae'Lyn Withers: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

