ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Virginia Tech

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NYzPH_0eRMYMTo00

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (12-16, 6-12 ACC) is set to face Virginia Tech (21-8, 11-7 ACC) on Tuesday, Mar. 1 at 9:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hokies:

- Rankings:

- Team Leaders:

Virginia TechLouisville

Points

Keve Aluma (15.8)

Noah Locke (9.9)

Rebounds

Justyn Mutts (7.3)

Malik Williams (7.7)

Assists

Keve Aluma (3.4)

Jarrod West (3.0)

Steals

Justyn Mutts (1.2)

Jarrod West (1.3)

Blocks

Justyn Mutts, Keve Aluma (0.9)

Malik Williams (0.6)

- Scoring:

Virginia TechLouisville

Points Per Game

69.8

68.4

Field Goal %

47.0%

42.5%

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.8/54.9

25.2/59.4

Three Point %

39.1%

30.7%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.8/22.6

7.7/25.1

Free Throw %

74.5%

67.6%

- Rebounding:

Virginia TechLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

32.0

37.0

Off. Reb. Per Game

8.5

9.9

Def. Reb. Per Game

23.5

27.1

Rebound Margin

+1.5

+1.3

- Defense:

Virginia TechLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

61.8

70.4

Opp. FG%

42.6%

43.3%

Opp. 3PT

32.4%

34.2%

Steals Per Game

5.2

6.2

Blocks Per Game

3.2

2.4

- Ball Handling:

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 11.3 percent chance to win against Virginia Tech.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 16 percent chance to take down the Hokies, with a projected final score of 72-61 in favor of Virginia Tech.

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cardinals have a 13 percent chance to take down the Hokies, with a projected final score of 73-61 in favor of Virginia Tech.

- Personal Prediction: Virginia Tech 75, Louisville 65.

(Photo of Keve Aluma, Dre Davis and Jae'Lyn Withers: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Jason Taylor news

The Miami Hurricanes shocked the college football world back in December when they announced they were firing head coach Manny Diaz and replacing him with Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. This hiring was the first of many moves that have fans hoping that Miami can return to the football powerhouse...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Field, KY
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Louisville, KY
College Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Louisville, KY
Basketball
The Spun

49ers’ Latest Coaching Move Sparks Tom Brady Speculation

On Friday night, Adam Schefter announced that ESPN’s Brian Griese will join the San Francisco 49ers’ coaching staff for the 2022 season. His title will be quarterbacks coach. This might just seem like a standard move by the 49ers, but it has led to a ton of speculation...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: North Carolina players rush court, taunt crowd after upset of Duke on Coach K night

The North Carolina Tar Heels upset Duke on Saturday night, beating the Blue Devils and head coach Mike Krzyzewski in his final home game of his career. North Carolina won 94-81 on Duke’s home court, getting revenge for their earlier loss this season. After the game, North Carolina’s excitement was too much to contain as they rushed onto the court to celebrate their victory in the rivalry, playing spoiler to such a big night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KRQE News 13

UNM wins final home game of the year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos sent the seniors out in style. In the final game at the Pit for the season, UNM took down UNLV 76-67. At the nationally-televised game, 9,404 were in attendance and between Senior Day festivities and the close game, the Pit was not empty until almost midnight. With UNM’s opponent in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opp#Acc#Cardinals#Hokies#Blocks Justyn Mutts#Fga Per Game#Espn#Imagn Content Services#Llc
On3.com

Miami legend Edgerrin James facing warrant for his arrest

Edgerrin James, a Miami football legend and NFL Hall of Famer, now has a warrant out for his arrest for not showing up to a scheduled court date in connection with a business dispute arising from One Cigar Lounge in Atlanta. On February 17, Judge Rachel Krause issued a court...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis outruns NFL star QB in 40-yard-dash in must-see video

Jordan Davis has single handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs DL became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Wilbon calls Grayson Allen a ‘thug’

One prominent ESPN personality is making his feelings about Grayson Allen very clear. Before the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on Friday, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon had some harsh words for the Bucks guard Allen. Speaking in reference to the incident where Allen injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso the last time the two teams played (video here), Wilbon called Allen a “thug.”
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
saturdaytradition.com

Blame Archie Miller, again, for Indiana's latest lost basketball season

Like a dog sprayed by a skunk, Indiana basketball needs some extra time to wipe away the stench of Archie Miller. One season, it seems, won’t be enough to do the trick. Barring a couple wins in the Big Ten tournament, this one is just about done for the Hoosiers following a frustrating 69-67 loss at Purdue to close out the regular season.
INDIANA STATE
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy