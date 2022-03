Content outline is an initial framework of a finished piece of content. For SEOs, it goes a step further by touching on search-friendly formatting and insights from competitive analysis. An excellent content brief keeps the writer on track, ensures SEO guidelines are followed, and in general—offers a fluid writing process. An outline is better as a way to check with the writer that they're on track with what you're looking for. The most important benefit of an SEO content outline is providing the writer with context and direction.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO