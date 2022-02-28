ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Slam Champ Naomi Osaka Is Now a Fortnite Character

By Sammy Barker
pushsquare.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaomi Osaka, the winner of four Grand Slam titles, is now a Fortnite character. Following in the Air Jordans of NBA star LeBron James, the Japanese tennis champion is the latest Icon to...

