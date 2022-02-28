ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did the SAG Awards Just Show Us the Oscar Acting Winners?

By Nate Jones, @kn8
Vulture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough their majority has shrunk recently, actors are still the largest and most influential branch of the Academy. When they get together to hand out prizes among themselves, it’s usually a good sign of the way the Oscar wind is blowing. Sunday night’s SAG Awards were the first televised ceremony of...

In Style

Why Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Didn't Show Up to the SAG Awards

After two years of dreadful virtual awards shows, the stars all showed up for an exciting night of in-person festivities at the 28th SAG Awards. From Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper to the entire Squid Games cast, all of our favorite celebs were in attendance — well, almost all. One couple who was noticeably absent from the evening was none other than Bennifer (Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez).
Us Weekly

SAG Awards 2022: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

A night to remember! The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will celebrate the best and brightest of film and TV on Sunday, February 27. Nominations were announced in January, with Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens introducing the stars who were lucky enough to be recognized by their SAG-AFTRA peers for their memorable performances. HBO’s Succession and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso earned the most nods with five each.
Nicole Kidman
Big Show
Penélope Cruz
Lady Gaga
Jessica Chastain
Rita Moreno
Ariana Debose
Benedict Cumberbatch
Vulture

Alan Ladd Jr., Producer Involved in 14 Best Picture Nominees, Dead at 84

Alan Ladd Jr., the producer who green-lit Star Wars and worked on 14 Best Picture–nominated films, has died. He was 84. Ladd was known for being a stand-up guy and an all-around nice fellow. “There are snakes in this business and then there’s Alan Ladd,” director Richard Donner was quoted as saying by the Associated Press. Ladd’s daughter broke the news in a Facebook post. No cause of death was given.
ETOnline.com

Amal Clooney Says Her Marriage to George Clooney 'Has Been Wonderful'

Time is honoring 12 incredible women. On Thursday, the publication unveiled its 2022 Women of the Year list, highlighting 12 extraordinary leaders who are working toward a more equal world. Among the honorees are attorney Amal Clooney, singer Kacey Musgraves, actress Kerry Washington and actress Michaela Jaé "Mj" Rodriguez. Additionally,...
WABE

Five big takeaways from the SAG Awards — and what they might mean for the Oscars

The Screen Actors Guild Awards happened on Sunday night — the first of the guilds to give out their big prizes this season. The guilds — your Screen Actors Guild, but also your Directors Guild and your Producers Guild and your Writers Guild — make particularly interesting predictors of Oscar season (unlike, for instance, the Golden Globes), because they are chosen by some of the same voters. That can make guild awards solid predictors, or at least as solid as any. For instance, before “Parasite” won what was originally considered a longshot best picture Oscar two years ago, it picked up a win at the SAG Awards, and that’s when its win for best picture started to look like a shot that was not quite so long.
Vulture

Lady Gaga Will Make It to the Oscars Podium After All (As a Presenter)

The producers of the 94th Oscars announced its first round of presenters for this year’s awards in a normal way (press release) instead of a bonkers way (last year’s Steven Soderbergh teaser trailer). Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, and Youn Yuh-jung will be among the presenters on Sunday, March 27’s telecast. They’ll be joining an already quite extensive cast of celebrities in this year’s production; Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes tag team as hosts. Producer Will Packer said in a statement, “we’re thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year’s best in filmmaking.” More presenters will be announced in the weeks leading up to the broadcast. They should stick to the Gaga theme and make all the presenters snubees.
Variety

Francis Ford Coppola Says There Are Too Many Award Shows: ‘I Liked It When It Was Just the Oscars’

Click here to read the full article. Just a couple of hours before Francis Ford Coppola arrived for a 50th anniversary celebration of “The Godfather” on the Paramount lot, the Academy announced that it had nixed the live presentation of Oscars for eight categories at this year’s Academy Awards. The legendary director hadn’t heard the news until he was on the red carpet. “All those [categories] are important,” he told me. “It seems odd, but I guess they have their reasons.” As outlined in a letter sent to Academy members from the organization’s president David Rubin, original score, makeup and hairstyling, documentary...
Vulture

Evan Rachel Wood Cast As Madonna (in Weird Al Biopic)

While Julia Garner, Sydney Sweeney, and Barbie Ferreira reportedly duke it out to play Madonna in the pop star’s biopic, Evan Rachel Wood has cut to the front of the line … kind of. Rolling Stone reports that Wood will play Madonna in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. This Roku production has a penchant for stunt casting, having cast Daniel Radcliffe as the beloved musical parodist. What this means is the film will almost definitely have a scene of the two collaborating on “Like a Surgeon.” A first-look photo shows Wood in her best Desperately Seeking Susan jush wearing an expression that says, “Who’s got two thumbs sticking out of fingerless gloves? Evan Rachel effing Wood, that’s who.” Suck it, Euphoria cast.
Vulture

Kim Kardashian Officially Drops ‘West,’ Is Legally Single

Kim Kardashian is officially single. Well, legally at least. Kardashian’s newfound freedom came Wednesday, March 2, after a Los Angeles judge granted the reality star’s request to terminate her marital status from Ye, Rolling Stone’s Nancy Dillon reported. Shortly after Kardashian was granted her request, Ye shared a music video for Donda 2’s “Eazy,” which includes a violent reference to Kardashian’s rumored boyfriend, Pete Davidson, who is also name-dropped in the track. For weeks, Ye has been publicly calling out Davidson as part of his attempt to reunite with his ex.
TMZ.com

SAG Awards Winners Show Support for Ukraine and Condemn Russia

The actors who took center stage at Sunday night's SAG Awards leaned in hard to voice support for Ukraine, and condemn Russia for its unbridled aggression. "Succession" star Brian Cox, whose show won for Best TV Drama Ensemble, launched into rousing support for the Ukrainians, and noted everyone in the room had a connection, because President Zelensky was himself an actor before being elected to head the country.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Camila Cabello Is Winning the Breakup on ‘Bam Bam’

Camila Cabello is past dropping hints about her breakup with Shawn Mendes — her new single “Bam Bam,” and its accompanying music video, is a bona fide breakup bop. “You said you hated the ocean, but you’re surfin’ now,” Cabello opens the song. You know who’s surfin’ now? And she follows it up with an even hotter burn: “I said I’d love you for life, but I just sold our house.” But as fun as that shade is, “Bam Bam” is really about Cabello bouncing back. The video is an age-old concept: Newly single girl picks herself up, goes out with her friends, pours wine on herself, sings in the rain, ends the night throwing a dance party in a laundromat. (Okay, maybe not quite.) “I was barely standin’, but now I’m dancin’,” she sings over a jaunty Latin-pop track with a bit of help from old friend Ed Sheeran, reteaming after 2019’s “South of the Border.” “Señorita” who?
Magic Baltimore

Mary J Blige Has A New Real Love; Jennifer Hudson Has A New Talk Show; & Shonda Rhimes Has A New Barbie

Mary J. Blige To Executive Produce Lifetime Movie ‘Real Love’ Inspired By Her Song. We know the Queen of Hip Hop Soul and her legacy in music and now we have seen her on TV and the big screen also doing her thing. Now it looks like shes even getting very comfortable behind the scenes as well. Mary has teamed up with the Lifetime network to executive produce a movie titled “Real Love” sounds familiar.
Vulture

The Gilded Age Recap: Butler Betrayal

They’d better speed up Tom’s revelation as a villain because I need him out of here ASAP. We have so many characters to spend time with, and he adds nothing. Nothing!! Get yourself together, Marian. You’re looking like a real tater tot right now. We know Larry is the endgame, so hop to.
IndieWire

SAG Awards 2022 — See the Full List of Winners

Click here to read the full article. As the awards season ramps on, the Screen Actors Guild Awards are upon us. The show is returning to an in-person format this year, and streaming on TNT if you plan to watch from home. Last year’s presentation was shrunk down to an hour-long event broadcast in April, whereas this year the Guild is back in action for a live event. Follow along below for a live updating list of winners. This year’s SAG is taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica — a move from its usual unveiling in downtown LA....
iheart.com

Actress From Wings Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, known for playing helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on the sitcom Wings has died. Forke also had roles in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Party of Five, Fantasy Island, Dweebs, Heat, and more. She's survived by two sons and the family is asking for fans to...
ComicBook

Oscars Won't Televise Multiple Academy Award Winners Live During This Year's Show

The Academy and ABC have spent the last few years on a quest to try and bring higher ratings back to the Oscars. While the mission hasn't exactly been successful yet, changes keep coming to the Oscars, though not the ones the industry or its fans are actually asking for. There are no stunt or casting categories this year, as many have campaigned for for years. Instead, ABC and the Academy are putting a few awards on the back burner, taping their wins ahead of the telecast and rolling the victory speeches in later to try and save time.
Vulture

How to Pitch Vulture

If you’re reading this, it’s because you sought out information on how to pitch Vulture or an editor directed you here. We know that pitching outlets such as ourselves can be vexing, and while we can’t eliminate all the vexation from the process, this guide will hopefully keep it to a minimum.
