Did the SAG Awards Just Show Us the Oscar Acting Winners?

Camila Cabello is past dropping hints about her breakup with Shawn Mendes — her new single “Bam Bam,” and its accompanying music video, is a bona fide breakup bop. “You said you hated the ocean, but you’re surfin’ now,” Cabello opens the song. You know who’s surfin’ now? And she follows it up with an even hotter burn: “I said I’d love you for life, but I just sold our house.” But as fun as that shade is, “Bam Bam” is really about Cabello bouncing back. The video is an age-old concept: Newly single girl picks herself up, goes out with her friends, pours wine on herself, sings in the rain, ends the night throwing a dance party in a laundromat. (Okay, maybe not quite.) “I was barely standin’, but now I’m dancin’,” she sings over a jaunty Latin-pop track with a bit of help from old friend Ed Sheeran, reteaming after 2019’s “South of the Border.” “Señorita” who?

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO