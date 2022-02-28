ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, NE

Smoker accidentally sets self, bus on fire in Nebraska, police say

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sgEcW_0eRMW2YR00

YORK, Neb. (AP) — A man trying to smoke drugs in a bus bathroom accidentally set himself and the bus on fire, according to authorities in southeastern Nebraska.

The York News-Times reported that the incident happened early Saturday aboard a Burlington Trailways bus on Interstate 80 in York County.

Target to pay workers a starting wage of up to $24 an hour

Sheriff’s officials said deputies and firefighters were called for reports of a motorcoach bus fire and found the bus on the side of the road.

They put out a fire in the bus’s bathroom with a fire extinguisher.

Investigators said the fire was started by a 33-year-old man from Brunswick, Georgia, who suffered upper-body burns in the fire and was taken to a York hospital before he was arrested on suspicion of arson and possession of a controlled substance.

Mardi Gras Float Accidents: Woman falls, man run over, police officer struck Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
York County, NE
York County, NE
Accidents
Local
Nebraska Accidents
State
Georgia State
City
Brunswick, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
York County, NE
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Arson#Fire Extinguisher#Accident#Ap#The York News Times#Burlington Trailways#Sheriff
WGNO

Army transport wreck on US54, tracked vehicle in median

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Traffic on US54 near Orogrande was backed up for miles in both directions as a U.S. Army transport rolled over, dumping the tracked vehicle it was transporting into the median. The wreck happened around 3 p.m. as an Army convoy was northbound on US54, six miles south of Orogrande. For […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGNO

Multi-vehicle crash on I-10 throws person into Whiskey Bay

WHISKEY BAY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man who was thrown into Whiskey Bay Friday morning was rescued by a fisherman. Police say the man was initially thrown into the water after an 18-wheeler struck a car. Major Monty Migliaco says the man was in the water for a little […]
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
WGNO

Open-mouth kiss lands woman in PA jail for 2 years

According to federal prosecutors, Lisa Montpelier, 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison and two years of supervised release for passing contraband to a federal inmate at United States Penitentiary in Allenwood, Union County.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WGNO

WGNO

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy