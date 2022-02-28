Red Lobster Has No Shortage of Deals for Lent

Red Lobster has made a name for itself by carving out a place in middle-class dining all across America, and of course, by cranking out basket after basket of those delectable cheddar bay biscuits, 395 million to be exact. Often found in mall complexes and suburban areas, Red Lobster is incredibly popular and accessible to many people sprawled all over the country, contributing to its cult-like following. According to The New York Post, several celebrities like Chris Rock, Anna Nicole Smith, Edvin Thompson, and Nicki Minaj are even alums of the Red Lobster nation. What lovers of the chain might not know, though, is the founder Bill Darden, who also founded another mainstay of chain dining: Olive Garden (via First We Feast).

