The James Brand Just Re-Released the Ellis Knife

Having someone break into your space is no laughing matter, and it's hard to see the good that can come out of something like that. Clothing retailer Standard & Strange however, are built a little bit differently. Back on January 22, Standard & Strange's Oakland storefront was broken into. While the burglar(s) didn't make off with a big haul ("a somewhat broken laptop, the cash register with around $4 in change, and a couple sweatshirts"), they did leave behind the hammer they used to smash three of the location's windows. In an effort to take the theft in stride, Standard & Strange has painted the hammer — a Husky 21oz framer with a magnetic nail starter, to be specific — with a motif paying homage to Oakland, raffling it (and a $500 store gift card) off for charity. To enter the raffle, Standard & Strange is asking for a donation of $10 or more to charities supporting Ukraine or in support of a local food bank. Share the proof of donation to Standard & Strange's dedicated raffle email account — raffle@standardandstrange.com — to secure a single entry. Each $10 spent earns an additional entry. For more information on the raffle, visit Standard & Strange's announcement page. Offbeat raffles aside, we're delivering updates on Italian army-inspired watches from Unimatic, a re-released multitool from The James Brand and the return of Filson's Alcan collection. This is Today in Gear.

APPAREL ・ 4 DAYS AGO