ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

It's a bear battalion! 500-pound 'Hank the Tank' turns out to be 3 bears

By AP
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s3uNi_0eRMSaQc00
File photo. Photo Credit: Onfokus (iStock).

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Hank the Tank is actually a three-bear battalion.

DNA evidence now shows that the 500-pound black bear the public had nicknamed “Hank the Tank” is, in fact, at least three not-so-little bears who have damaged more than 30 properties around Lake Tahoe in recent months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18MayC_0eRMSaQc00
Photo Courtesy: South Lake Tahoe Police

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife on Thursday said it will soon begin trapping bears in the South Lake Tahoe area to tag the animals and collect evidence for genetic analysis. The bears will be released in a “suitable habitat” and the agency said no trapped animals will be euthanized as part of the project.

The bears are responsible for more than 150 incident reports in the region straddling Northern California and Nevada, including a break-in at a residence in the Tahoe Keys neighborhood last week.

One of the Hanks smashed a window Friday and squeezed into the house on Catalina Drive while the residents were at home, CBS Sacramento reported. Police responded and banged on the outside of the house until Hank exited out the back door and disappeared into the woods.

Also known as Jake or Yogi or simply Big Guy, the then-solo bear was what one wildlife official described as a “severely food habituated bear” that has “lost all fear of people” and thinks of them as a food source.

“What’s problematic about this bear is how large it is,” Peter Tira, a spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, told SF Gate on Sunday. “It’s learned to use that size and strength to break into a number of occupied residences, bursting through the garage door or front door."

Once the trapping efforts begin, the three Hanks — at least — may well form a brigade.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Thousands of cranes flock to Colorado, as natural spectacle returns for limited time

A wildlife spectacle that comes to Colorado once a year is in full swing. Sandhill cranes have returned to the wetlands and barley fields in the state's southern San Luis Valley as part of their annual migration. Tens of thousands are known to flock from northern New Mexico, arriving to nutritious grounds such as Monte Vista National Wildlife Refuge to delight thousands of admirers. People watch the red-headed cranes flap...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Man attacked by mountain lion on front porch of Colorado home

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials, someone was attacked by a mountain lion in southwest Colorado's Montezuma County on February 27. Michael Warren, 47, was at his home in the area of Lebanon when he heard a "loud thud" on his front porch. The sound prompted his dogs to start barking aggressively and he decided to investigate, believing that the source of the sound was a fight between domestic cats.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
Nevada State
Local
California Pets & Animals
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Pets & Animals
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Lifestyle
OutThere Colorado

300-foot-fall kills climber in Colorado state park

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 48-year-old male climber died in Colorado's Eldorado Canyon on March 3. The climber was descending along the backside of Bastille Wall when the accident occurred. Witnesses saw the climber fall approximately 300 to 400 feet, with first reports of the accident coming in at 2:22 PM.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Resort pursuing legal action against skiers that 'stole' fresh tracks on powder day

When it comes to skiing, fresh powder is a precious thing – so much so that the pursuit of first tracks on a powder day may land several skiers in court. According to an announcement from Utah's Eagle Point Resort, six 'powder poachers' came onto their private property last Thursday, skinning up the mountain before heading down several untouched runs multiple times. This came before 'Powder Friday' – an event that the resort calls "a sacred tradition for the most passionate guests."
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Black Bear#Ap#Cbs Sacramento#Sf Gate
OutThere Colorado

230-acre wildfire burns in Colorado, with 90 percent of state in drought

UPDATE: As of 11 AM on March 3, this fire was estimated to have grown to 230 acres, with containment at 72 percent. No cause has been determined and no structures are threatened. Yesterday, it was reported that multiple crews were responding to a wildland fire that sparked up in Pueblo County. Throughout the day, the fire, dubbed the 'Huerfano Road Fire,' continued to grow, eventually reaching 132 acres near the 6200 block of Huerfano Road. ...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

For self-taught Colorado Springs artist, dragons are both art and therapy

Reforming a monster is easier in art than in life. So is repairing one. That doesn’t mean it's not a challenge. Sabra Overby stooped to peer into the maw of her papier-mâché beast, positioned on a pedestal on the dining room table in her home “studio” in Colorado Springs. She pointed to several fangs in the creature’s mouth that were a lighter, matte hue.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Pets
OutThere Colorado

Colorado set to hit the 80s this week, with snow around the corner

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are set to land above 80 degrees Fahrenheit this week in Colorado, breaking a number of records in the process. Afternoon highs on Thursday, March 3 are forecast to hit 82 degrees in Lamar and 81 in Springfield and La Junta, with the southeast corner of the state set to be the hottest region. Meanwhile, Thursday highs could hit 72 in Colorado Springs, 65 in Denver, and 79 in Pueblo.
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

WATCH: Dog rescued from icy pond in Douglas County

Firefighters rescued a dog from an icy pond on Wednesday morning after she escaped from her backyard in Douglas County. South Metro Fire Rescue crews were sent to Dad Clark Park in unincorporated Douglas County just before 11 a.m. after the dog's owner called 911 to report that the dog, Daisy, fell into an icy pond, according to PulsePoint, an application that shows 911 calls for service.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Mountain lion removed from beneath deck of Colorado home

Teams from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, and the Boulder Police Department Animal Protection worked together to remove a mountain lion from beneath a home in Colorado on Sunday morning. The lion was found tucked away under the deck of the home, which is located at 23rd Street and Panorama Avenue in Boulder, according to CPW. "Leading up to this over the past couple...
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Happy Trails: High Drive a hotbed for runners, cyclists in Colorado Springs

Among longtime outdoor lovers in Colorado Springs, High Drive garners mixed reviews and emotions. Some still long for the days when the road was a scenic drive, as it was historically. This century saw the gates come down and the designation for feet and bikes only. With discovery of endangered greenback cutthroat trout swimming in the Bear Creek watershed, federal action included closures and reroutes of beloved trails in recent years.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy