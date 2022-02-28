Jonathan David ‘wants summer transfer’ as Lille set price for striker.. and Arsenal could offer him what he wants

ARSENAL transfer target Jonathan David has reportedly revealed that he plans to leave Lille in the summer.

The 22-year-old hotshot is eager to move on when the season ends despite being contracted to Lille until 2025, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Arsenal could provide wantaway Lille star David with the Champions League football he desires next season Credit: Ken Sparks/UK Sports Pics Ltd

The Canadian striker is keen on a move away from France this summer - but will only play for a team that is in the elite European competition Credit: Ken Sparks/UK Sports Pics Ltd

But the Canadian striker is only interested in a move to a club that can provide him with the chance to play in the Champions League next season.

And Arsenal could satisfy David's desire to grace the elite European stage if they manage to qualify for the tournament.

A coveted top-four spot is still within the Gunners' grasp as they're two points behind Manchester United - who occupy the position at present.

If the Gunners can snag the last Champions League spot it will give them a competitive advantage over Newcastle, who also want to add David to their squad.

However, playing in the Championship next season is still a reality for the Magpies and that won't be an attractive proposition for David.

David has still got three years on his contract with Lille but has no release clause, so the Ligue 1 giants are commanding a hefty transfer fee between £37million and £46million.

However, Lille's price tag for David has ruled out any German competition for the attacker who's hit the net 16 times in 35 games across all competitions for Lille this season, Plettenberg claims.

And the Gunners will have a hard time competing with the Toon money machine when it comes to finances.

For the first time in seven years, the Gunners have hiked ticket prices by four percent to help deal with the staggering £100m loss they acquired at the height of the covid pandemic.

But despite the club's agonizing losses, they'll need to pull out all the stops to try and raise the cash for David or any other alternative striker.

The Gunners flogged attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona on a free transfer in January's transfer window and failed to replace him.

And Aubameyang's former strike partner Lacazette has failed to provide the goals for the Gunners in the Gabon international's absence.

However, Aubameyang's not having the same problem at the Nou Camp and he's scored four times in five games to the delight of Barca's fans.