Dungeons and Dragons Online makes several races and classes permanently free to mark its 16th anniversary

By Chris Neal
massivelyop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to wish a happy 16th birthday to Dungeons and Dragons Online, but it’s also time for players to get a pretty sizeable gift to mark the anniversary: Starting now, the MMORPG is making several races...

massivelyop.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Battle Epic Foes in Dungeons & Dragons With New Book

2C Gaming is raising funds to produce a new Dungeons & Dragons sourcebook that's all about epic monsters. Epic Legacy: Tome of Titans Vol. 2 is a new Dungeons & Dragons supplement made to support the company's set of Epic Legacy rules, which allows players to build their D&D character past Level 20. The new volume of Tome of Titans will contain over 20 foes with statblocks that can be used in either standard D&D play or in Epic Legacy games. Foes include an eldersphinx, the "first medusa" and Nul-Thüm, a world-devouring moon. In addition to statblocks, Tome of Titans Vol. 2 also includes backstory, lore, and history for each monster as well as tactics on how to use the monsters in combat.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ComicBook

Deborah Ann Woll Launches New Ongoing Dungeons & Dragons Show

Daredevil actress Deborah Ann Woll will appear in a new ongoing Dungeons & Dragons live play series. Woll will serve as the Dungeon Master of Children of Earte, a new series hosted by the RPG database/platform Demiplane. She'll be joined by veteran TTRPG live play cast members Hope LaVelle, Alicia Marie, Adam Bradford, Lauren Urban, and Jennifer Kretchmer. An "Episode 0" will air on March 8th where Woll will provide further details about the series and its setting, followed by the official launch of the series on March 15th. Children of Earte (Earte is pronounced Air-tay) is described as a "fairy tale for grown ups" with characters who at first appear to be human commoners but are revealed to be much more over the course of the series. A trailer for the series can be seen below:
TV SERIES
ComicBook

WizKids Announces New Dungeons & Dragons Demon Lord Figure

WizKids has announced a new Dungeons & Dragons premium figure of one of the game's most iconic Demon Lords. Earlier this week, WizKids announced it would be producing an Icons of the Realms premium figure of Yeenoghu, the demon lord of gnolls. Like previous Demon Lord figures announced by WizKids, the figure appears to be based off of Yeenoghu's depiction in Volo's Guide to Monsters. The figure will be released in May 2022 and will have a retail price of $79.99. You can check out an early look at the figure below:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

WizKids Brings In Two New Dragons for Dungeons & Dragons Line

WizKids' ever-growing line of Dungeons & Dragons dragons is getting bigger. Over the past week, WizKids has revealed two new additions to its Dungeons & Dragons – Icons of the Realm line. The first is a new Adult Silver Dragon figure, which can be viewed below. This is the second Adult Metallic Dragon produced by WizKids, following the Adult Gold Dragon released earlier this year. Because Metallic Dragons are typically represented as "good" dragons, they haven't typically been produced as a "miniature." However, WizKids has plans to produce figures of all three kinds of dragons – chromatic, gem, and metallic – with both gem dragons and metallic dragons still in the pipeline. The Adult Silver Dragon will cost $99 and will be released in July 2022.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Dragons Online#Mmorpg#House#Gold Roll On Daily Dice
PC Magazine

6 Ways to Up Your Dungeons & Dragons Game

Dungeons & Dragons has firmly established itself into mainstream culture and the lives of many, thanks in part to a global catastrophe that drove the vast majority of people into their homes and a dire need for escapism (and a certain group of self-proclaimed “nerdy a-- voice actors”).
HOBBIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elden Ring review – dungeons and dragons and bats with old womens’ faces

I can hear a song. Discordant and melancholic, it’s like a siren’s verse in some forgotten language. Simlish, maybe. As I turn the corner, I see the songstress, sitting and singing. With scraggly long hair and a wrinkled face, I’m convinced it’s an elderly woman right up until the moment she unfurls. Not stands – unfurls. Old women don’t generally do that. I saw some strange stuff when I visited my grandmother at the home, but never that. Not once. No unfurling OAPs.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

How 'Critical Role' Adapted a Dungeons and Dragons Game Into 'The Legend of Vox Machina'

Adaptations are never easy. You have to satisfy an existing fanbase with high expectations for the project while also leaving the door open for newcomers who might not know anything about your pre-existing property. It’s a balance that is hard to find, one that has been done repeatedly to various successes. The latest in the long list of adaptations is Critical Role’s animated series of their first campaign, The Legend of Vox Machina.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

FreedomRoad Financial celebrates its 15th anniversary and goes racing at the Daytona 200!

OAK BROOK, Ill., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 7th, FreedomRoad Financial (FRF), a fintech lending division of Evergreen Bank Group, will celebrate 15 years of serving the powersports marketplace! Since its founding in 2007, FRF has funded over $2.5 billion in powersports loans, and, through its network of over 1,500 dealer partners, has helped over 225,000 customers realize their dream to Get out and Ride!TM FRF partners with over 20 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) brands, serving as their retail finance partner and underwriting loans in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. "They say time flies when you're having fun and, with us being in the ultimate fun business, these 15 years have really been a blur!" said Nat Franklin, Senior VP, who has been with FRF since day one.
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

Hong Kong Arts Festival Celebrates its 50th Anniversary With a Global Audience via an International Line-up of Online Programmes

LOS ANGELES & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 28, 2022-- The year 2022 marks the 50 th edition of the Hong Kong Arts Festival (HKAF), one of Asia’s premiere international cultural festivals. To celebrate this important milestone, the HKAF is presenting an array of online performances covering music, dance, theatre and more from late February through March for the enjoyment of a global audience.
MUSIC
Creative Bloq

Marvel has replaced The Punisher’s controversial logo

The Punisher has become one of Marvel's most beloved anti-heroes after first appearing in the comics back in the 1970s. But over the past few years, the character has faced a couple of changes to his iconic logo. And now the latest design has been published in the comics surprisingly early.
COMICS

