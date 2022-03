ORLANDO, Fla. – To win at Bay Hill, one must play boldly. You could argue that you also need a short memory. Before Viktor Hovland fired a 6-under 66 and ascended to the top of the leaderboard at 9 under on Friday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he had built up plenty of scar tissue. He shined as an amateur three years ago at Arnie’s Place, tying for 40th, but has yet to better that finish in two editions since. He closed in 77 in 2020, and then last year, after a 7-under start through 36 holes, he faltered in miserable conditions, hitting just 14 of 36 greens while still stroking 57 putts and carding 77-78.

BAY HILL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO