FAION HICKS, CB

A member of Coach K’s Duke staff didn’t handle the Blue Devils’ upset loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels very well. During the postgame handshake line, a Duke staffer appeared to refuse to shake hands with North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. Saturday night’s all-time great...
The Green Bay Packers’ offseason is currently all about Aaron Rodgers. The future of their next biggest star in wide receiver Davante Adams seems very closely tied to the outcome of their negotiations with the Packers QB. But Adams isn’t just sitting around idly while things go in motion....
ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard would probably like to have his Saturday morning tweet back. Saturday morning, the former Michigan Wolverines star responded to a tweet from ESPN college football announcer Chris Fowler. Fowler tweeted out a photo of a bridge lit up in Ukraine’s colors. Ukraine was invaded...
Louisville has added a sixth member to its 2023 recruiting class as Hialeah, Fla., Dade Christian cornerback Rayquan Adkins has announced for the Cardinals. The three-star target was among the group making a visit at Louisville this weekend. The 5-foot-11, 155-pound defensive back committed to UofL over fellow ACC members...
Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has weighed in on the news surrounding wide receiver Amari Cooper. It sounds like Cooper has played his last game in Dallas. According to multiple reports, the Cowboys are likely to trade or release the Pro Bowl wide receiver, who’s due a lot of money in 2022.
ESPN probably should’ve put more of a buffer in between the Kansas vs. Texas and Duke vs. North Carolina games today. Kansas vs. Texas is coming down to the wire. It’s been a terrific game between two Big 12 powers, airing on ESPN. Duke vs. North Carolina is...
ESPN’s Monday Night Football team is reportedly losing one of its analysts to a National Football League coaching job. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, analyst Brian Griese is leaving the Worldwide Leader for a coaching job in San Francisco. “Former Monday Night Football analyst Brian...
With the regular season coming to a close this weekend, the bracket for the 2022 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament was revealed Saturday evening. The tournament is set to tip off Wednesday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. First, Kansas earned the No. 1 seed in the...
Tom Cra// 2021-2022 Georgia basketball regular season came to an end Saturday afternoon following its 79-69 loss to the Missouri Tigers. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 6-25 overall record, only managing to win one of their 18 contests against SEC competition. Georgia’s 25 losses are more than any...
No. 20 Illinois (21-8, 14-5 B1G) hosts the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (22-8, 12-7, B1G) on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch, Vegas odds, ESPN BPI predictions and KenPom game predictions as well for both teams ahead of Sunday’s conference clash. With a victory, Illinois will clench a share of the Big 10 regular season championship.
The North Carolina Tar Heels upset Duke on Saturday night, beating the Blue Devils and head coach Mike Krzyzewski in his final home game of his career. North Carolina won 94-81 on Duke’s home court, getting revenge for their earlier loss this season. After the game, North Carolina’s excitement was too much to contain as they rushed onto the court to celebrate their victory in the rivalry, playing spoiler to such a big night.
The Miami Heat are currently at the top of the Eastern Conference with an impressive 42-22 record. They look to be real contenders to represent the conference in this season’s NBA Finals. Reports came out on Thursday night that the team could get back a valuable piece for their...
The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates doesn’t want to see the team on national television anymore. Channing Frye, who played with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers, took to Twitter to make his plea. Frye...
Ja Morant is having a transcendental third season in the NBA, he is not just dominating every team on the court but he's also captured the attention of the fans regardless of their team loyalties. His explosive ability and the fact that he's essentially a human highlight reel makes him must-watch television but even more than that, his vibrant personality and competitive spirit have also drawn in fans.
Like a dog sprayed by a skunk, Indiana basketball needs some extra time to wipe away the stench of Archie Miller. One season, it seems, won’t be enough to do the trick. Barring a couple wins in the Big Ten tournament, this one is just about done for the Hoosiers following a frustrating 69-67 loss at Purdue to close out the regular season.
