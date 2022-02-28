Is Burnley vs Leicester on TV? Live stream, kick-off time and team news for Premier League clash

BURNLEY continue survival mission TOMORROW EVENING when they take on Leicester City in a rescheduled match at Turf Moor.

The Clarets are beginning to put together a good run of form in the league.

An Luka Milivojevic own goal rescued a point for Burnley at Selhust Park on the weekend Credit: Getty

Leicester disposed of Danish side Randers 7-2 in their Europa Conference League match Credit: Getty

Disregarding the 1-0 loss against 6x Champions League winners Liverpool, Sean Dyche's men haven't lost domestically since Jan 2.

However, the Foxes will be going into this fixture fresh from a 7-2 aggregate win against Danish side Randers in the Europa Conference League.

But on the flip side, Leicester have failed to win a Premier League match since a 4-1 triumph over Watford at the turn of the year, so confidence may not be flowing as much as it should.

What time does Burnley vs Leicester kick off?

Burnley vs Leicester City takes place on Tuesday, March 1.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:45pm UK time.

It is happening at Turf Moor.

Nothing could separate the sides last time they met with the score-line ending 2-2 at the King Power.

What TV channel is Burnley vs Leicester on and can I live stream it?

Unfortunately, Burnley vs Leicester City will not be broadcasted live on television.

This is because it was not chosen to be televised in the original scheduled date.

However, it will be shown via the NBC Sports' streaming service, Peacock Premium.

Team news

Charlie Taylor and Maxwel Cornet were fit enough to make the bench at Selhurst Park so the duo will be expected for some more game time.

However, despite Matej Vydra back training again, this game has come too soon for the striker following his hernia operation.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is still out for a while and Erik Pieters was forced to come off early against Crystal Palace so he is a huge doubt.

Leicester's treatment room remains full with, Wesley Fofana, Timothy Castagne, Ryan Bertrand and Jonny Evans all out on a long term basis.

Ricardo Pereira should be involved in the matchday squad after his precautionary absence in for the Randers second leg.

Key members Justin James and Jamie Vardy have a slim chance of making the trip to Burnley but it is unlikely that either will be in from the start.

Latest odds

Burnley to win 19/10

Draw 23/10

Leicester 6/4

*Odds courtesy of Betfair are correct at time of publication.