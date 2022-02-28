ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

What is Project Dynamo?

By Nina Clevinger
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mj45p_0eRMOIJ800

RESCUING United States citizens and allies from foreign countries during a mass crisis is not an easy task.

A Tampa-based non-profit known as Project Dynamo is aiding the escape from Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

What is Project Dynamo?

Project Dynamo began as an effort to save Americans and Afghan allies from Taliban control.

The non-profit is run by civilians, with no connection to the government.

Based in Florida, Project Dynamo facilitates rescues "by humanitarians and by gold star families with ties to Afghanistan and the U.S. military," according to their official website.

Operating from an undisclosed location, volunteers are completely self-funded and use donations to continue their work.

When did Project Dynamo get to Ukraine?

Earning its name from the Dunkirk rescue efforts of World War II, Project Dynamo has already begun clearing allies from Ukraine.

"The situation in Ukraine right now is clearly a very scary situation," said Project Dynamo spokesperson James Judge.

"Our folks that were on the ground within minutes of feeling and hearing the first explosions decided that it was time to get it in action."

Judge continued: "We've successfully completed two missions [as of February 28, 2022.] Those buses that we were able to get out of Ukraine included Americans, their families, and also people from surrounding countries who needed to get out.

"Russia has been somewhat indiscriminate in how they've gone after this, sadly, and people have died as a result.

"Our goal is to figure out how to get people out safely and get them back to the United States or to the country where they're seeking to get to."

He concluded: "We're trying to get Americans out, their families and other folks who need to be rescued as quickly and safely as possible."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tzz7D_0eRMOIJ800
Project Dynamo is based in Florida Credit: Project Dynamo

How can you donate to Project Dynamo?

On the official website, there is a link available to donate to the efforts of Project Dynamo.

The organization has earned $1,010,592.09 in donations thus far out of a $1.5million goal.

Donors can submit an amount of $100, $500, $1000, $2000, or a custom number.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project Dynamo#Americans#Taliban
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
World War II
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
339K+
Followers
10K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy