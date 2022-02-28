ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

In the absence of information about a jail beating death, a family will sue Philadelphia

Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — It's been nearly a year since Christopher Hinkle was beaten to death inside a Philadelphia jail cell, but his family says it knows little more about his last moments than it did when first told of his death. "I don't know anything," said his mother, Diana...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Mom sues county over daughter's jail death

EDWARDSVILLE - A federal lawsuit over a prisoner's death in the Madison County Jail was filed last week in East St. Louis. Elissa A. Lindhorst, 28, of Glen Carbon, died Feb. 24, 2020 while in custody at the Madison County Jail. She had been arrested on an outstanding warrant for unlawful possession of controlled substance. The original warrant had been issued through the Hartford Police Department. A lawsuit was filed Feb. 24 in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis by Rana Schmidt, Lindhorst's mother and administrator of her estate, through the Chicago-based law firm Meyer & Kiss. Defendants include the county, Madison County Sheriff John D. Lakin, 17 named sheriff's department personnel and Advanced Correctional Healthcare Inc. which provides medical service for the jail.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Independent

Children of divorced couple found stabbed to death 15 miles apart ‘devastated’

The children of an ex-husband and wife found dead in different parts of Gloucestershire have said they are “devastated”. Clive and Valerie Warrington, 67 and 73, are thought to have been murdered.The body of Mr Warrington was discovered at Sherborne Place in the centre of Cheltenham after police were called to reports of a serious assault at 6.25am on Wednesday.Ms Warrington was found dead a short time later at an address in the village of Bourton-on-the-Water, about 15 miles away.Both had suffered stab wounds. Detectives have linked the two killings.In a statement released on Thursday, their children said: “We are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
1053rnb.com

Black Man Dies After Being Shot 20 Times In Emergency Room By Ohio Police Officers, Medical Examiner Says

On April 12, last year, 27-year-old Black man Miles Jackson was shot and killed by police officers in a Columbus, Ohio, emergency room. Jackson allegedly had a gun tucked into his sweatpants and the gun reportedly went off, which doesn’t mean he opened fire in the ER, it just means the gun went off. Now, a medical examiner has ruled Jackson’s death a homicide and reported that he was shot 20 times and suffered wounds to his head, chest, and abdomen.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Kidneys#Prison#Murder#Mental Health#Common Pleas Court#The Department Of Prisons
Shropshire Star

Two guilty over Kyrell killing after ‘harrowing’ abuse caught on mobile phone

Phylesia Shirley and her former partner, Kemar Brown, subjected two-year-old Kyrell Matthews to repeated attacks in the weeks before his death. A woman and her violent ex-boyfriend have been found guilty of killing a two-year-old boy after their horrific abuse was captured on secret mobile phone recordings. Kyrell Matthews was...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Secret Service agents seize two men in Georgetown, appearing to remove rifle and body armour

The US Secret Service has arrested two men in the upscale Washington, DC neighbourhood of Georgetown, appearing to remove an assault rifle and body armour parts from a vehicle, according to a witness. Reuters reported that more than half a dozen agents took the men into custody on Thursday, handcuffing and separating them, according to the news agency journalist who saw the incident. The reporter said the agents removed what seemed to be body armour parts from the car – a black four-door Ford sedan. The car had Indiana plates that said Marine Corps Veteran.One of the men was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Woman mistakenly jailed for 13 days sues Los Angeles, police department

A California woman says she was mistaken for a person by the same name and then held in jail for 13 days, according to a federal civil rights lawsuit filed Tuesday. Bethany K. Farber, of Los Angeles County, alleges the ordeal began on April 16 when she was at the Los Angeles International Airport awaiting a flight for Puerto Escondido, Mexico, according to the suit filed in U.S. District Court’s Central District of California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox 19

Family sues after NKY woman dies in jail restraint chair

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of a Northern Kentucky woman is suing after she died at the Campbell County Detention Center. Jessica Vanover, 42, was held in a restraint chair for 16 hours while incarcerated at the detention center last January. They were the last 16 hours of her waking life.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Janesville Gazette

Former sheriff’s deputy sentenced to 6 years for shooting Bay Area man

MARTINEZ, Calif. — In the conclusion of Contra Costa County’s first case involving a policeman who was prosecuted for an on-duty shooting, ex-sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Hall was sentenced to six years in prison Friday for fatally shooting a mentally ill man during a slow-speed police chase in 2018.
MARTINEZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

In-custody death at Marin County Jail

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - The Central Marin Police Authority is investigating an in-custody death of man held at the Marin County Jail, a spokesperson for the county Sheriff's Office said. According to the Sheriff's Office, the man was found hanging within their solely occupied cell at about 5:25 a.m. Tuesday.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Magnolia State Live

21 members of one of Mississippi’s fast growing gangs arrested, charged with multiple racketeering charges

A federal indictment was unsealed Thursday charging 18 alleged members of the Simon City Royals gang with a racketeering conspiracy involving murder, attempted murder, narcotics trafficking, witness tampering, obstruction of justice, wire fraud, and money laundering. Originally from Chicago, the Simon City Royals were formed in the 1950s and are...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Man guilty of manslaughter after causing infant’s ‘catastrophic’ brain injury and blaming the mother

A man has been found guilty of manslaughter after causing an infant’s “catastrophic” brain injury before blaming the girl’s mother – who was not present at the time.Brandon Mark Heath, 22, had been babysitting the 22-month-old girl and her older brother, in Northwich, Cheshire, while the children’s mother was giving a friend a lift in her car.Jurors at Chester crown court heard that he had often stayed at the family’s place after starting a relationship with the woman in May 2020, just three months before he severely injured her daughter.Pathology experts have likened the injuries to those caused by car crashes...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy