Kim Kardashian is a big fan of Nicola Coughlan. There are the tweets to prove it – an abundance of them. The 35-year-old Coughlan, who is from Galway in Ireland, is best known as Bridgerton’s Penelope Featherington, who was outed as the gossipmonger Lady Whistledown in the first season of the Regency spectacular. And ‘I am freaking out!!’ was Kardashian’s reaction to the revelation that her family served as a ‘massive inspiration’ to the arriviste Featheringtons; then came the news that Kardashian and Coughlan were united by the same corset maker. So there’s just a single degree of separation between the two mistresses of society.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO